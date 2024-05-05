Thirty-five miles away across Devon, the Brixham Pirate Festival took place over the Bank Holiday weekend complete with walk the plank enactments.

Back in Plymouth, home fans were fearful of their side walking overboard and into the briny deep, namely League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the clock ticked on in a taut second half, Argyle battened down the hatches and the Championship treasure were eventually theirs. Hull will be staying here as well. Avast.

Plymouth Argyle's Joe Edwards delivers the match-winning moment against Hull City at Home Park. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

While lots of May talk centres on clubs striving to claim Premier League riches - seemingly the only place to be if you listen to many - staying in the second tier also means the world to others.

Like Plymouth. Finishing in 21st place - after 12 seasons in the lower leagues - represents a special prize.

The sort of joyous pitch invasion usually associated with sides who are promoted or reach Wembley took place at the final whistle. There was an outpouring of emotion and it was real - from young and old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The south west has retained its place at the Championship table, even if those around Exeter won’t be too happy about it. The rest will be.

For Hull, there was the ‘best of the rest’ prize. Interviewed afterwards in a corner of the Barn Park End while Plymouth nosily celebrated their safety, Liam Rosenior revealed that there were tears of sadness among his players - in stark contrast to Argyle’s tears of joy.

His side didn’t really turn up in truth and it was a Pilgrims party.

The upset shouldn’t have been about Saturday. Yes, City didn’t show themselves on a day when the will came from those in home jerseys, but even if Rosenior’s team had won, it wouldn’t have ultimately mattered given what occurred at West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be distress at some previous results, granted. After February 3, Hull did not win at home again until April 13. That’s probably where things were lost in terms of the top six.

City came close, but not close enough. Some players may now leave, yet this remains a go-ahead club with its mojo back and things to look forward to.

The pain of Saturday can be harnessed in time. City’s 1,706-strong away contingent - many in fancy dress - were with them and there were cries of defiance at the end. Hull are back on the football map and 2023-24 was fun.

But this was Argyle’s day - and it was fitting that their hero was Joe Edwards, who gave a captain’s knock which will ensure he won’t have to buy a drink should he be seen in any of the hostelries that pervade the famous Barbican area of Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty-four in October, Edwards ran and ran and then ran some more and his spirit was unquenchable.

The West Countryman made key blocks, won duels and helped keep Philogene quiet and had the honour of scoring the goal that clinched Argyle’s safety.

His desire saw him beat Matty Jacob and plant a majestic header past Ryan Allsop from Callum Wright’s probing cross from the left on 40 minutes.

Others were not far behind. Bali Mumba was outstanding and Joe Scarr was a rock when Hull gave it a belated go. All those in green played as if their footballing lives depended on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A perceptive caller of a match, Rosenior correctly observed that his side were drawn into Plymouth’s game early and not playing their own. Argyle fought ferociously in the opening quarter and City were spooked and went long too many times and didn't show the composure and class they are known for.

Marquee duo Philogene and Fabio Carvalho were never allowed to settle while Jean Michael Seri and Tyler Morton could not provide order and poise. Plymouth fed off Hull’s hesitancy.

Allsop made a key save to deny Morgan Whittaker, while the goal, when it came, had been coming.

Hull had a dig in the ‘second half’ of the second half. But all was quiet on the Preston front at West Brom and their season was nailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth got edgy and deep - as their eyes turned to the Midlands with relegation rivals Birmingham winning. They held it together.

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper; Phillips, Scarr, Gibson; Edwards, Randell, Devine (Forshaw 83), Mumba (Galloway 83); Whittaker, Bundu (Wright 38); Hardie (Waine 78). Unused substitutes: Hazard, Houghton, Pleguezuelo, Sorionola, Issaka.

Hull City: Allsop; Slater (Coyle 61), Jones, Greaves, Jacob (Giles 61); Seri, Morton (Sharp 78); Philogene, Carvalho, Tufan (Omur 45); Delap (Ohio 45). Unused substitutes: Ingram, McLoughlin, Docherty, Traore..