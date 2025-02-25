No players at Huddersfield Town 'pollute the place' insists Michael Duff as promotion chasers close ranks ahead of the League One run-in
Huddersfield Town’s players and staff have done exactly that of late, with a sticky run of form and a horrendous injury list meaning that their backs are currently firmly against the wall.
Despite an epic absentee count extending into double figures, Town headed into Tuesday night’s game at Wigan Athletic on the back of a barrage of criticism following their poor weekend home loss to Peterborough United. Michael Duff took the vitriol squarely on the chin afterwards. He can be rest assured at least that his squad, who have been through a lot already this season, will remain mentally strong and united.
Duff, whose side visit Stevenage this coming weekend, said: "It does feel a little bit ‘us against the world’ at the minute.
"They are fighting for each other and showing they care. Whether that’s a strength against adversity thing or not, I am not sure.
"Running around and sweat on the shirt has to be a minimum. You are going to get bad performances, they are human beings.
"But they are trying and they are a good group and we haven’t got anyone walking around talking in corridors and trying to pollute the place if they are not in the team.
"If they are like that, I’d move them. Even if the window was closed, I’d just put them in the B team.
"You don't get promoted at any level without a strong mentality. You can have the best players in the world, but if they have no no common goal or togetherness and a strong mentality, it doesn’t work.
"Birmingham are the best team I have seen in his league, but they are all facing in the same direction as well."