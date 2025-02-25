No players at Huddersfield Town 'pollute the place' insists Michael Duff as promotion chasers close ranks ahead of the League One run-in

IN TIMES of strife, you close ranks.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town’s players and staff have done exactly that of late, with a sticky run of form and a horrendous injury list meaning that their backs are currently firmly against the wall.

Despite an epic absentee count extending into double figures, Town headed into Tuesday night’s game at Wigan Athletic on the back of a barrage of criticism following their poor weekend home loss to Peterborough United. Michael Duff took the vitriol squarely on the chin afterwards. He can be rest assured at least that his squad, who have been through a lot already this season, will remain mentally strong and united.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff, whose side visit Stevenage this coming weekend, said: "It does feel a little bit ‘us against the world’ at the minute.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff.

"They are fighting for each other and showing they care. Whether that’s a strength against adversity thing or not, I am not sure.

"Running around and sweat on the shirt has to be a minimum. You are going to get bad performances, they are human beings.

"But they are trying and they are a good group and we haven’t got anyone walking around talking in corridors and trying to pollute the place if they are not in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If they are like that, I’d move them. Even if the window was closed, I’d just put them in the B team.

Tom Lees, who is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee problem, is the latest addition to Town's long injury list.

"You don't get promoted at any level without a strong mentality. You can have the best players in the world, but if they have no no common goal or togetherness and a strong mentality, it doesn’t work.