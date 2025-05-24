LEAVING your hometown club can be a wrench; exiting to join one not too far away can be a risky business.

After sterling service at Grimsby Town, the team he supported as a boy, Harry Clifton took the decision to leave at the end of his Mariners contract last summer and make the short hop across the M180 and M18 to League Two rivals Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder’s move has been handsomely rewarded by way of not just promotion, but the title, which Rovers secured three weeks ago against Notts County.

Clifton, who was jeered by some Grimsby fans in the game at the Eco-Power Stadium in February, said: "It was a massive decision, I can’t lie and it took a lot of thinking (about).

Doncaster Rovers' Harry Clifton in the thick of the promotion celebrations against Bradford City last month. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It was something that was building up over time at Grimsby as well. There was loads going around in my head.

"But I am the sort of person who would rather do something and commit to something rather than sit and wonder ‘what if’.

"I had a fabulous opportunity at Doncaster and it was an exciting one and I wanted to take it and I didn’t have any regrets in not doing something.

"I just wanted to take the challenge on and it will hopefully better my career as well. I wanted to move on and experience something new with people and staff and seeing how other clubs do it to experience more and develop as a player and person as well.

Doncaster Rovers' Harry Clifton celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

"You can think with your heart, but must look at the bigger picture as well."

Heading into his peak years, Clifton now finds himself as a third-tier player for the first time.

While the second promotion of his career probably wasn’t as dramatic as the events which saw Grimsby return to the EFL after beating Solihull Moors in a play-off final at the London Stadium almost three years ago, it was just as satisfying and important in the context of his career.

Clifton, who turns 27 shortly, added: "It’s huge and that’s why I came here with what was shown to me and we had a good squad to do that and it’s an exciting one to be involved in.

"When you finish your career, you want as many promotions as you can under your belts and it was a massive motivation to come here and I’ve taken with both hands and achieved it.