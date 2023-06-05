All Sections
No rest for Barnsley FC's Jon Russell, as Gold Cup showcase looms for ex-Huddersfield Town midfielder and Wes Harding

While most of his Barnsley team-mates go on holiday, midfielder Jon Russell will have to keep working on his fitness after being named in Jamaica's provisional squad for this summer's Gold Cup.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

For defender Wes Harding it could be an ideal opportunity to showcase his talents after being released by Rotherham United.

Both have been named in Jamaica's 50-man squad provisional squad for the tournament, which opens with the Regae Boyz's game against co-hosts and defending champions USA in Chicago.

Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Russell made his international debut against Mexico in March and Harding has two caps. Both are in a squad which is heavy with English representation.

Barnsley’s season ended in the League One play-off final on May 29, nearly a month after Rotherham’s.

Former Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock – now with Brentford – is named, along with ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United playmaker Ravel Morrison, currently with DC United, and Rangers' former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Michael Hector, who was linked with a return in January only to join Charlton Athletic instead, is in the squad. So is Di'shon Bernard, who had a loan spell at Hull City as a Manchester United youngster but is now at Portsmouth.

Everton forward Demarai Gray is included for the first time. Like ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Michail Antonio, he has transferred his allegiances to Jamaica having previously been named in England squads without winning a cap.

INTERNATIONAL: Jon Russell (right) making his Jamaica debut against Mexico in MarchINTERNATIONAL: Jon Russell (right) making his Jamaica debut against Mexico in March
INTERNATIONAL: Jon Russell (right) making his Jamaica debut against Mexico in March

Other Premier League regulars are Leon Bailey of Aston Villa and Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Corey Addai (Crawley Town), Adrian Mariappa (Salford City), Amari’i Bell (Luton Town), Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Gregory Leigh (Ipswich Town), Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City), Luke Badley-Morgan (Stoke City), Daniel Johnson (Preston North End), Delano Splatt (Fulham), Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea) and Jamal Lowe (Queens Park Rangers) are all included.

