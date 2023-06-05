For defender Wes Harding it could be an ideal opportunity to showcase his talents after being released by Rotherham United.
Both have been named in Jamaica's 50-man squad provisional squad for the tournament, which opens with the Regae Boyz's game against co-hosts and defending champions USA in Chicago.
Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Russell made his international debut against Mexico in March and Harding has two caps. Both are in a squad which is heavy with English representation.
Barnsley’s season ended in the League One play-off final on May 29, nearly a month after Rotherham’s.
Former Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock – now with Brentford – is named, along with ex-Middlesbrough and Sheffield United playmaker Ravel Morrison, currently with DC United, and Rangers' former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe.
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Michael Hector, who was linked with a return in January only to join Charlton Athletic instead, is in the squad. So is Di'shon Bernard, who had a loan spell at Hull City as a Manchester United youngster but is now at Portsmouth.
Everton forward Demarai Gray is included for the first time. Like ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Michail Antonio, he has transferred his allegiances to Jamaica having previously been named in England squads without winning a cap.
Other Premier League regulars are Leon Bailey of Aston Villa and Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid.
Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Corey Addai (Crawley Town), Adrian Mariappa (Salford City), Amari’i Bell (Luton Town), Dexter Lembikisa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Gregory Leigh (Ipswich Town), Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City), Luke Badley-Morgan (Stoke City), Daniel Johnson (Preston North End), Delano Splatt (Fulham), Omari Hutchinson (Chelsea) and Jamal Lowe (Queens Park Rangers) are all included.