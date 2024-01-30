Non-league outfit confirm departure of former Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Everton forward
The 33-year-old joined the Silkmen back in November, shocking fans by dropping into the seventh tier of English football. The move reunited him with his former Hull teammate Alex Bruce, now in charge of the club.
However, his stint in the Northern Premier League Premier Division has proven to be short-lived. In a statement, Macclesfield have confirmed he has left just over two months on from his arrival.
The statement read: “Macclesfield FC can provide the following update on the first-team squad.
“Oumar Niasse and Seb Thompson have officially left the club and we wish them well for the future. Sam Grimshaw has also returned from his loan spell at Widnes but is expected to be absent for an extended period after returning injured.”
Although his spell was largely forgettable, Niasse did net a hat-trick on his debut in December.
Macclesfield currently sit sixth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table, only outside of the play-offs on goal difference.