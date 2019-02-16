National League North: Guiseley frustrated, but York City win

Guiseley were left frustrated after only leaving FC United of Manchester with a 3-3 draw despite being 3-1 in the latter stages of the game.

After the draw Guiseley joint-manager Marcus Bignot said: “I’m really disappointed for the players, at 3-1 we looked to be in total control, they got the penalty and the momentum really shifted in their favour.

“We are in the business end of the season now and we haven’t lost any ground, Ashton drew so we are still six points clear from the drop zone and with another game gone as well.”

This game had the feeling of the proverbial six-pointer and the visitors made a great start, a corner found Niall Heaton at the near-post and he had a simple finish, with his header going into the back of the net.

Both sides battled for possession and chances lulled for a twenty minute spell until FC United levelled thanks to a fine free-kick from Kurt Willoughby who placed his shot past the wall and into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

The very next attack saw Guiseley reclaim the lead, Rowan Liburd was able to pass two FC United defender and after a strong run, he made sure his effort went in and that was how the score was at half-time.

The Lions were looking quite comfortable and would go 3-1 up, as they broke with Will Hatfield finishing calmly.

Twenty minutes were left to play when a penalty was awarded for the hosts for some pushing in the area from a corner and Willoughby would grab his second.

FC United were now in the ascendancy and would level the scores with Tom Peers rounding Marcus Dewhurst.

A point wasn’t really what either side wanted from this and both pushed players forward late on, yet there was no late drama and the points were shared.

Elsewhere, York City beat Kidderminster Harriers 2-1.