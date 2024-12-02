Normal service resumed for Middlesbrough FC, but Hull City must wise up fast and show defiance like their fans - final word

ON ST Andrew’s Day, there were no celebrations for Andy Dawson.

The date of November 30 pays homage to Scotland and Hull City’s caretaker manager is from Wensleydale in fairness.

Middlesbrough striker Tommy Conway hails from Taunton, but is a Scottish international - his paternal grandfather was born in Stirling - and his two goals helped give the historic day a Tartan theme at least.

As did Boro’s devastating wee winger in Ben Doak. The North Ayrshire lad is nicknamed the ‘Scottish Wayne Rooney’, but much more of this and he might just get the ‘McMessi’ moniker in future.

He set up Conway’s brace on Saturday and caused carnage once again, while Boro’s third Scottish representative in captain-for-the-day Hayden Hackney was another to show his class as did the immaculate Finn Azaz.

On a day when normal service was resumed for Boro after a disagreeable night against Blackburn, the issues belonged to their East Coast visitors.

Whoever takes over at Hull on a permanent basis won’t be a patron saint of lost causes. But a 10-match winless streak represents a worry, heading into the busiest period of the season.

Hull don’t score enough goals, but the fact that they are relatively easy to beat - and certainly play against at the minute - is the bigger concern.

DELIGHT: Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz (centre) scores the opening goal against Hull City at Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA

Aside from goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, who got in the way of a lot of things in the second half, the main defiance came from those in the away section, who were loud and proud amid trying circumstances.

Those outfield players need to take note and find their own strength in adversity and a collective resolve. If they don’t, it will be a long old winter.

Mad after Blackburn, Boro got even. Hull were certainly mad when a red card was not thrust in the direction of Neto Borges, who tugged at the shirt of Joao Pedro as he looked to get away with the scoreline goalless, but Dawson did not luxuriate in the sense of injustice. ‘We have a ‘no excuse’ mentality and can’t blame other people’, he commendably said.

A tough call, yes - just as Boro got one on Wednesday courtesy of Rovers’ offside winner -, but in Hull’s situation, you cannot feel sorry for yourself when the luck goes against you. As it invariably does when you are in the bottom three.

Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway (centre) celebrates scoring against Hull City with team-mates Delano Burgzorg (left) and Ben Doak (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Riverside Stadium. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Those who get out of it roll up their sleeves, first and foremost.

Hull did that only briefly on Teesside, helped by a spate of second-half substitutions and things started to get interesting after substitute Mason Burstow pulled a goal back with his first goal in the amber and black to make it 2-1.

Boro might give opposing teams a chance, courtesy of their own ability to keep clean sheets - they have kept a modest four so far in the league this term - but Hull’s defence was far more damning.

When they needed to keep things tight, they let Boro off the hook in terms of a nervy last 10 minutes, with Conway sealing the deal with an angled shot after Doak wreaked havoc again.

It was a day when Doak took his marker in Cody Drameh to the cleaners. The former Leeds man, who played an unwelcome part in Boro’s two first-half goals, came off on 56 minutes.

In mitigation, he was not given much help by left-sided winger Abu Kamara. As positive as Kamara was going forward - he skilfully set up Burstow’s goal with an excellent cross - he wasn’t so keen on defending.

In the previous game, Blackburn doubled up on Doak and smothered the space he likes to operate in and made it that bit harder for him. Hull weren’t as clued up; there was always plenty of grass to run into. When you are down among the dead men, you have to be smarter.

For Boro, it helped that Azaz and Hackney were back in town.

Azaz’s status as the form ’number 10’ of the competition was reconfirmed when he fired home a divine curler after being found by Hackney. It was his fifth goal in three games. In his last seven matches, he has registered 11 goal contributions. Outstanding numbers.

Conway’s header from Doak’s deep cross to make it 2-0 was deft and clinical. Back up front, he looked much more at home.

A combination of Pandur and a lack of killer finishing ensured that Hull weren’t put to bed with Burstow’s moment giving them much-needed hope.

It became a basketball game late on, but Boro had the big shots and smarts.

Middlesbrough: Brynn; Dijksteel, Fry, Edmundson, Borges; Barlaser, Hackney (I Jones 92); Doak, Azaz, Burgzorg (Latte Lath 83); Conway (Howson 86). Unused substitutes: Glover, Clarke, Ayling, Gilbert, Hamilton, Forss.

Hull City: Pandur; Coyle, A Jones, McLoughlin, Drameh (Giles 56); Simons (Puerta 55); Omur (Mehlem 81), Palmer (Burstow 69), Slater, Kamara; Pedro (Bedia 69). Unused substitutes: Racioppi, Longman, Burns, Jacob.