Any points dropped by Bradford, or wins for Newport County or Tranmere Rovers (against Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers respectively), will mathematically end their anorexicly slim play-off hopes so everything now is about next season. Manager Hughes is trying to increase the opportunities to impress him with some midweek friendlies, such as this week’s against Huddersfield Town, as he decides which players will come with him on what he expects to be a 2022-23 promotion push.

“I see them in training every day so it’s not a case that I don’t know predominantly what they can do but clearly playing games gives you a better insight,” he says.

“In my own mind I’m pretty clear where we need to go and what I need to do in terms of the players in the building at the moment but there’s still opportunities for a number of them (to impress). We’re planning for next year already and that process continues right through the summer.”

MARK HUGHES: Is putting his plans for next season already. Picture: Tony Johnson.

For Northampton, next season can wait. They are three points outside an automatic promotion spot which would guarantee they play it in League One.

“It’s good for me because I get another indication in terms of what the best teams in this league are like and what do the teams at the top do well in comparison to ourselves,” argues Hughes.

“I’m more than happy to face these teams although at times they may have that little edge that, given that we’re mid-table, we might lack. I don’t anticipate that will be the case because I wouldn’t want that to be acceptable but we have to guard against that.

“They (the Bantams players) have to bring the edge to their game but I have no worries in that regard, in all honesty. You’re mindful of it but I haven’t seen it to this point.”

PROMOTION AIMS: For Northampton Town's manager Jon Brady. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Meanwhile, changes are being made off the field too with Davide Longo promoted from commercial director to chief commercial officer and Luke Flacks, who has worked with the club on a consultancy basis over the last three years, made the new director of brand, marketing and media.