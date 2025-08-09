THE term ‘digging in’ has particular symbolism for Curtis Tilt.

Given the fact that his club Bradford City are playing in League One for the first time in seven seasons, chances are that he and his team-mates will have to do a fair bit of that on occasions against opponents who represent a step up in level.

Back on Civvy Street, Tilt, then just 16, started work in a quarry near his Midlands home, digging building sand and driving a wheel loader.

It was a time when he had stopped playing football all together before answering the call of a mate at the age of 20 and starting out on the non-league circuit.

Bradford City summer signing Curtis Tilt. Picture courtesy of BCAFC

Heavy work in all kinds of weathers made him physically fit, while also providing him with a good grounding in life if you pardon the pun.

The central defender told The Yorkshire Post: "I didn't start playing football until I was 12. It was just Sunday league and I was never in an academy or anything like that.

"I turned 16, left school and had to stop playing as I needed to earn good money. Football was second.

"I started working at a quarry from 16 to 20. Then I started playing football again - Saturday league football at non-league Gornal.

Curtis Tilt (right), pictured in his time at former club Salford City in a game in March 2024. He is being pursued by Morecambe opponent Jordy Hiwula, a former Bantams loanee. Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

"That was just through one of my best mates who asked me to go there for a game. I still could not play every week as I had to work for one or two Saturday's a month.

"From there, I went up a league. I think I was there for four or five years and every year in non-league, I went up each level and I got to then sign for Wrexham.

"I had to leave my job and it was a big decision, really.

"If I am honest, I did not know much about the non-league system when I first got involved in it and didn't really think I could make it professionally and it was never in my thoughts."

Back to the digging in and City - and more especially Tilt and his fellow defenders - had to do just that in the second half to chisel out three hard-earned points against Wycombe - who reached the play-offs last season and pushed for automatic promotion - last Saturday.

An early two-goal buffer, thanks to goals from promotion hero Antoni Sarcevic and Low Moor lad Bobby Pointon - who signed a contract extension earlier this week - represented the picture-perfect start in City’s first third-tier outing since May 2019.

A goal mid-way through the second half from the visitors changed things and the hosts had show their mettle to get over the line.

Tilt started alongside two seasoned League One operators and fellow debutants in Joe Wright and Matt Pennington in a three-man backline - with the trio showing just why Graham Alexander was so keen to sign them.

The manner of the victory was certainly gratifying for Tilt, who turned 34 earlier this week and has promotions at this level under his belt with Wigan and plenty of experience at Blackpool.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s away opener at Northampton, the Walsall-born defender continued: "Weirdly enough, (while) I was not happy when they scored, I was (afterwards) given the way the lads dug in as a team collectively to show we can knuckle down and grind it out once we got tired and could look after each other.

"There were seven new players and we looked good as a team and outfit and I think we backed each other up in that last 15 to 20 minutes.

"It was about seeing what we were made up and we came together as ‘men’ and saw the game out.

"Lads were out of position, but their mate was there to back them up and get hold of them, which was good to see and ticks another box."

Tilt’s back story is a heartening one and he seems just the sort of solid individual that most all lower-division managers gravitate towards and want in their squad.

Having turned 34, many may also venture that he is in the mid-winter of his career.

Given he was a ‘late starter’ and entered professional football the hard way, representing several non-league outfits in the Black Country before moving to Telford and getting his big chance at Wrexham, Tilt’s hunger to continue for a good few years yet is understandably strong.

He has achieved plenty since those early days at Gornal, but retains humility. His days in the ‘real world’ have shown he is a worker as well.

Tilt, who spent a spell in Yorkshire earlier in his career at Rotherham United, added: "Maybe when I retire, I will probably look back and say: 'I made my international debut with Jamaica' and stuff like that and think it's a great achievement.

"But I just keep going and once I get somewhere, I come here and think: 'what is next, what can we do as a club and where can we go?'

"Once I finish and I look back on my career, I will give myself a little 'well done' and think: 'you have done well there.'