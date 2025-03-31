Northampton Town v Rotherham United: Interim manager 'can die a happy man' now

Northampton Town v Rotherham United Matt Hamshaw can "die happy" once he has led Rotherham United out as caretaker manager at Northampton Town on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamshaw has been put in charge of the League One club for the remainder of the season – which he says suits both parties.

The game at Sixfields will mark the start of Hamshaw's second caretaker stint this season, having done the job for two games at Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotherham-born midfielder joined the Millers as a full-time coach when his professional playing career ended in 2012. He worked his way up to Paul Warne's first-team staff before following him to Derby in 2022.

"The amount of texts I've had... it all happened so, so quickly," said Hamshaw, appointed on Sunday after the sacking of Steve Evans. "I jumped at the chance.

"We'll take it through to the summer then see what happens. I can die a happy man knowing I've managed my hometown club.

"The majority of my career has been spent at this club as a coach. All of my family are Rotherham fans. It's a huge privilege to be back at this great club – and it is a great club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're looking to get it back on the front foot and back to where it should be, on a stable footing."

EXPERIENCE: New Rotherham United interim manager Matt Hamshaw did the same job at Derby County in February (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Hamshaw says taking the job for the season’s last eight matches was a mutual idea with the club.

"It's a little bit of both, to be honest," he commented. "It's me seeing how the club is.

"I'm ambitious, the club's ambitious. We'll see how results go, we'll see how performances are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't guarantee results, but I can guarantee a work ethic and players knowing what it means to play for this club. Fans will know the players are giving everything.

“That has been questioned in recent weeks and months. I live in the area so I hear it and see it.