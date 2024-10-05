Norwich City 4 Hull City 0: Tigers suffer heavy defeat at Carrow Road

Norwich City maintained their impressive surge up the Championship table with a 4-0 demolition of a ragged Hull City side at Carrow Road.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers went into the match with three straight wins behind them but were no match for a rampant home outfit who scored twice in each half to make it four wins in six games.

Helped by some desperately poor defending, Norwich scored two early goals in quick succession through Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent to take control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could then afford a missed penalty from Sargent before wrapping a comfortable win through Kaide Gordon – with his first goal since his loan move from Liverpool – and an eighth of the season from Spanish flyer Borja Sainz.

Norwich were quickly into full flow and had wasted two glorious chances to go ahead before scoring twice in five minutes to take control.

Sainz and Nunez both found themselves with just the keeper to beat after the visiting defence was cut open through the middle but on each occasion Ivor Pandur came to the rescue with excellent saves.

But there was nothing the Croatian could do to prevent Norwich from taking a deserved lead in the 16th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainz was allowed too much time and space on left and cut inside before slipping the ball to Nunez who took aim and fired home from a couple of yards outside the box.

Josh Sargent of Norwich City misses a penalty kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City FC and Hull City AFC. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich quickly made it 2-0 with Sainz again providing the assist. This time he sent over a low cross after breaking free and Sargent was on hand to stab home his fourth goal of the season.

Although under pressure for much of the opening period Hull had their moments going forward, and had chances to get back into the game. Mohamed Belloumi delayed his shot too long after getting a clear sight of goal and not long after Chris Bedia headed wastefully wide.

Norwich had a new keeper for the second period, with George Long replacing the injured Angus Gunn, and he was quickly called into action to block a fierce drive from the lively Belloumi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were still looking the better side however and wasted a glorious chance to put the Tigers out of sight on 55 minutes.

They were awarded a penalty when Lewie Coyle handled in the box after more poor defensive play from the visitors but Sargent was unable to double his tally from the spot, his effort coming back off the upright before being cleared.

The miss clearly gave Hull a lift, with Belloumi hitting the woodwork from a long range free-kick, but then more abysmal defending handed Norwich a third on 66 minutes.

The visitors had ample time to clear when Sargent was crowded out in the box after a quick break but they failed to do so and substitute Gordon was left with the simple task of rolling the ball home.