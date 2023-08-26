The 31-year-old left Leeds earlier this summer, having spent over five years with the club. He had arrived at Leeds from Middlesbrough, where he had been a key figure in midfield.

He was available as a free agent following his Elland Road exit and has penned a one-year deal with Norwich, linking up with former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner. His contract also includes the option of a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Norwich’s statement confirming his arrival, Forshaw said: "I've watched the games in the first few weeks and been really impressed, I couldn't wait to get in and try to be a part of it.

Adam Forshaw left Leeds United earlier on the summer. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

"One of the main reasons I came here is because they have a great chance this year. A good mix of big characters and experience with a lot of youthfulness in the rest of the squad.

"The head coach has been there and done it before so everything is in place for us to go and be successful."

Canaries boss David Wagner added: "We always had the feeling of wanting to add another player into the midfield areas, and we’re delighted that we have been able to bring a player of Adam’s quality in.