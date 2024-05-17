Norwich City are reportedly set to sack former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after their season was brought to an end by Leeds United.

The Canaries went into the second leg of their Championship play-offs semi-final with the aggregate score set at 0-0. However, they buckled under the pressure and slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Elland Road.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, Wagner is set to be dismissed. The report claims Wagner was likely to be moved on regardless of Norwich’s fate in the play-offs, with the club wanting to move in a different direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagner cut a forlorn figure on the touchline at Elland Road as Leeds ran riot in front of a noisy home crowd. Speaking after the game, Wagner was brutally honest about his side’s struggle to get a foothold in the game.

He said: "Everybody has seen tonight the difference between Leeds United and us. Tonight more or less everything you should not do, we have done.

"In the duels we were second best as well. It's a very disappointing evening and end of season but against Leeds away we knew we had to stay in the game and we've done more or less exactly the opposite."