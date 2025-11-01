HULL CITY’S problems were laid bare to more than 2,000 supporters this week but coach Sergej Jakirovic will not take any risks to bolster his skeletal squad at one of the Tigers’ most unhappy hunting grounds.

There were some unfamiliar faces at Monday's half-term open training session as seven academy players made up the numbers.

Given the two clubs’ form – hosts Norwich City one from bottom of the Championship and winless at home all season, Hull only outside the play-offs on goal difference and unbeaten in five – you might think it a good time to go to Carrow Road.

On the other hand, Hull have only won twice there since 1972. At least they have had a blank midweek.

"We used this week to get freshness, especially because in the next seven days, again, we have three games," explained Jakirovic.

"We have 14 (fit) senior players. We are in the same position, I think, as Norwich. We have problems in some positions because we don't have both wingers, we don't have Oli (McBurnie) or (John) Lundstram.

"(But) I'm expecting a tough game. I watched the last three (Norwich) games, their performance was very good. They didn't score some situations they had and they conceded a lot of cheap goals."

Matt Crooks is gritting his teeth after a chest injury, but others will be treated with kid gloves.

WARNING: Hull City have lost Liam Millar to a hamstring injury (Image: Tony King/Getty Images)

"He doesn't need surgery right now," said Jakirovic. "He will postpone everything. Without injections, he can play normally.

"But I'm not so optimistic about Oli. (He's training) individually with the medical team.

"If I don't have players, Lundstram will be available (against Portsmouth), but it's better after the international break, this is smart.

"After this we're playing until March. (From) November 22 until January 4, it's 11 games. So I hope we will be all together after the international break, except for Liam."

PLAYING ON: Matt Crooks has a chest injury (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Liam is Liam Millar who, like Mohammed Belloumi picked up a hamstring injury shortly after returning from ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments. He is expected to be out for six weeks.