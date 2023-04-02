All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

'Not acceptable' - but Middlesbrough's shock loss won't change course of season insists Michael Carrick

MIDDLESBROUGH manager Michael Carrick insists his team’s shock setback at Huddersfield Town will not change the course of their upwardly-mobile season.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

After being feted for their direction of travel under Carrick, who has transformed the Teessiders from relegation candidates to promotion contenders, Boro endured their most painful day to date under the 41-year-old, who took over in late October.

A 4-2 reverse to struggling Town dealt a significant blow to their hopes of catching second-placed second-placed Sheffield United, who are now six points clear of Boro with a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carrick, whose side host leaders Burnley on Good Friday, said: "We have got to be calm. We are obviously not happy and bitterly disappointed and it's not acceptable, obviously.

Most Popular
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Huddersfield. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

"But at the same point, we have got a big game on Friday and some big games coming up.

"We have come a long way this season and this does not tell the story of the season. It's a game which we have not come out on top in, but it won't change the course of our season.

"We have got to be stable enough and understand what has gone wrong and learn from it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But I can't fault the boys' effort and attitude and wanting to do the right things. It's just sometimes that decision-making."

Meanwhile, Town chief and former Boro manager Neil Warnock had kind words for his old side afterwards and has stressed that he hopes they can go on to win promotion.

He added: "I want them to go up now that Michael is here. I told him we've still got Sheffield United to play. He's done absolutely fabulous by putting his arm around them."

Neil WarnockMiddlesbroughBoroTeessidersSheffield UnitedBurnley