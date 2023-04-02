'Not acceptable' - but Middlesbrough's shock loss won't change course of season insists Michael Carrick

MIDDLESBROUGH manager Michael Carrick insists his team’s shock setback at Huddersfield Town will not change the course of their upwardly-mobile season.

After being feted for their direction of travel under Carrick, who has transformed the Teessiders from relegation candidates to promotion contenders, Boro endured their most painful day to date under the 41-year-old, who took over in late October.

A 4-2 reverse to struggling Town dealt a significant blow to their hopes of catching second-placed second-placed Sheffield United, who are now six points clear of Boro with a game in hand.

Carrick, whose side host leaders Burnley on Good Friday, said: "We have got to be calm. We are obviously not happy and bitterly disappointed and it's not acceptable, obviously.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture date: Saturday April 1, 2023.

"But at the same point, we have got a big game on Friday and some big games coming up.

"We have come a long way this season and this does not tell the story of the season. It's a game which we have not come out on top in, but it won't change the course of our season.

"We have got to be stable enough and understand what has gone wrong and learn from it.

"But I can't fault the boys' effort and attitude and wanting to do the right things. It's just sometimes that decision-making."

Meanwhile, Town chief and former Boro manager Neil Warnock had kind words for his old side afterwards and has stressed that he hopes they can go on to win promotion.