'Not correct': Huddersfield Town assistant slams referee decisions at Rotherham United on a day which saw Michael Duff dismissed
It was a heated afternoon and one went ended with the post-match dismissal of Town chief Michael Duff, who spoke out of turn to referee Sebastian Stockbridge.
Terriers goalkeeping coach Andy Quy had also received his marching order earlier during an eventful final quarter.
It started when ex-Millers forward Danny Ward saw red for catching Jamie McCart with an elbow five minutes after coming on as a substitute, although replays showed there to be no malicious intent.
A surprise twist then saw fellow replacement Joe Hodge, on debut, put the ten-man Terriers ahead – to put Town on course for a fourth straight league success at the start of a season for the first time in exactly a century.
But the game turned again when Lasse Sorensen was harshly penalised for a foul on Wilks, with Jonson Clarke-Harris coolly netting from the spot for United’s first league goal of the campaign and his maiden strike in his second spell at the club.
Rotherham pushed late on and had their moment, thanks to Wilks.
Paterson said: “We think the key decisions probably were not correct but we transitioned for the lead and showed real good quality.
"We don’t think it’s a penalty. It’s a player who goes through in the box and he wraps his leg around our player and goes down.
"It looks a soft penalty to us and something we are going to have to swallow.
"Their tails were up and ultimately we are disappointed with our second half and the decisions that went against us.” On Duff’s sending off, he added: “The gaffer has got a fantastic record of discipline not only through his playing career but his military background.
"It is very unlikely (Duff) has done something that deserves a sending off. We saw the referee made quick decisions to send people off.
"We didn’t really get going at all in the second half. We did not stick to the process.”
