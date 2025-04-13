JON WORTHINGTON branded his Huddersfield Town players’ performance at Burton Albion as “unacceptable” as they lost further ground on the teams above them in the League One play-off race.

Albion had the bit between their teeth from the off and were in front after just nine minutes. Anthony Forde’s deep corner was headed back into the six-yard box by Udoka Godwin-Malife and Rumarn Burrell was there to poke home from close range.

The Brewers continued to look dangerous with JJ McKiernan’s energetic runs from midfield seeing two efforts denied inside the penalty area.

A third chance came to McKiernan on the stroke of half time only for Josh Ruffels to clear off the line.

Substitute Dylan Williams kept the attack alive as Larsson coolly slotted in his first goal at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton added a third after 55 minutes, Burrell trying his luck from 25 yards and getting a deflection off Jonathan Hogg to beat Lee Nicholls and rack up his 10th goal of the season.

For Huddersfield interim head coach Worthington, it was a chastening afternoon as the Terriers showed little sign of propelling themselves back into the League One play-off race.

“That is not acceptable in any shape or form," said Worthington. “I have told the players that as well.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Huddersfield Town interim manager Jon Worthington. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“I don’t have the answers as to how they can turn in a performance like that, and I am extremely disappointed at this moment in time. We knew the importance of the game, but they didn’t perform out there.”

It felt like the Terriers had given up on the play-offs despite a gap of only four points at the start of play and Worthington was concerned about their approach.

“I hope they haven’t. Because that is a problem if they have. You can’t give up until anything is mathematically impossible and it would be a big concern for me if they have.

“I can’t accept the fundamentals not being there. Some of the duels, some of the tackles. I can’t put my name to that because that is everything that I am not. I call it as I see it and I have told the players that. Today was not good enough.”

Burton Albion: Crocombe, Godwin-Malife, Delap, Sraha (Taroi 88), Lofthouse, Forde (Williams 27), Chauke (Bennett 87), Dodgson, McKiernan, Larsson (Kalinauskas 75), Burrell (Tavares 87). Unused substitutes: Isted, Stretton.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen, Pearson, Ruffels, Miller (Evans 65), Kasumu (Marshall 65), Hogg, Wiles, Taylor (Balker 46), Roosken, Charles. Unused substitutes: Chapman, Koroma, Turton, J Hodge.