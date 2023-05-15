Not Harry's game, but Reds get their show on the road again: Final word on Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley

THE VOTES from the Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley juries were in soon after the final whistle on Eurovision weekend.

No congratulations to either side yet. But both camps made their minds up that this first play-off instalment shone a light on some good qualities from their respective sides.

There was a brief boom-bang-a-bang after the hosts quickly cancelled out the visitors’ opener mid-way through the second half. Crucially, there was no Waterloo, unlike with Sheffield Wednesday on the previous night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Bolton, there was the feeling of relative contentment given that they shrugged off a ‘safe’ first-half - as Ian Evatt put it - to finish the game with rather more belief and vigour.

OPENING SALVO: Barnsley's Nicky Cadden ocelebrates after scoring against Bolton Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wanderers can clearly play much better than they did on Saturday. Yet their fair-to-middling performance wasn’t punished by a Barnsley side who controlled the majority of proceedings. It remains all-square before the definitive second leg as many probably suspected beforehand.

The greater satisfaction belonged to Barnsley, yet with caveats.

After some below-par recent away performances, Michael Duff’s side produced their best show on the road for a month. It was also tactically smart and they also possess a few more gears as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton’s equaliser came from their first effort on target. Duff’s big call of handing Slobodan Tedic a start alongside Devante Cole up top worked, with the pair not giving Bolton’s backline a moment’s peace and setting the tone in the press.

FAIR GAME: Bolton Wanderers' manager Ian Evatt (right) and Barnsley manager Michael Duff (left) shake hands at the end of the game at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Mads Andersen also enjoyed a regal return to the Reds’ line-up.

It was as if the immaculate Reds captain had never been away with the great Dane’s brilliant goal-saving block to deny home substitute Dan N’Lundulu late on being testament to his class and importance.

The Nat Lofthouse Stand watched on with angst. Here was another lionheart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of regal matters, Bolton unfortunately had their own royal moment, courtesy of their version of King Charles.

Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles scores against Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg match at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Bolton. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Former Hull City winger Randell Williams, who displayed authority in the final half hour, created enough space on the left to evade Jordan Williams and send over a cross which was spilled by Harry Isted onto the body of the lurking Dion Charles, who diverted the ball into the net off some part of his anatomy for his 21st - and most important - goal of the campaign.

The frustration for Barnsley was that they had the game where they wanted it just four minutes earlier after Nicky Cadden’s confident, drilled low finish from just outside the 18-yard box through a crowd of players.

Yet most Reds pragmatists who have probably taken level pegging prior to kick-off against a capable Bolton side who lost just once in their final ten matches of the regular season.

To Oakwell it is then …

BOLTON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Nicky Cadden of Barnsley celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley at University of Bolton Stadium on May 13, 2023 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalscorer Cadden, who netted his sixth strike of 2023, said: "It was a good performance and we were a wee bit unlucky not to come away with an advantage into the next leg.

"It's all to play for. You can never win in the first leg, but you can lose it."

On Bolton's leveller, he added: "These things happen. He (Isted) was just unlucky. He palmed it out and it's just hit the striker's belly."

Isted’s rare blemish aside, the Reds custodian had little to do. His counterpart at the other end in James Trafford was the busier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He got his angles right to make a sharp first-half save to thwart Tedic after Bolton were unhinged by some neat approach play.

The Manchester City loanee was equally alert with the game in the melting pot at 1-1 when he raced out with alacrity after Adam Phillips free-kick was charged down.

It dropped invitingly for Bobby Thomas, but Trafford was onto him in a flash and made an important save to block his attempted dink.

Back in the opening salvos, it was Bolton who displayed the early vim before Barnsley announced themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Johnston bundled wide following Aaron Morley’s free-kick, with the former also later seeing a goalbound effort cleared from close to his own line by the well-positioned Liam Kitching.

Set-pieces looked Bolton’s best route. It was Barnsley who would make one count later on.

Initially, Bolton were pumped up in their first play-off foray in over two decades. The visitors’ play would quieten the crowd, with some carelessness in possession not helping Wanderers’ cause. Barnsley had most of the poise.

To their credit, the home supporters sensed their team were in need of a lift after the Reds' merited opener and quickly revived them.

The goal Barnsley had threatened arrived 63 minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Adam Phillips corner found Cole, who expertly teed up Cadden, who took aim from distance with deadly effect.

It was the cue for Boltonians to crank up the volume levels and soon after, it was all-square - and set up for an absorbing finale.

One-all it was. Now Barnsley have the expectation of being hosts on Friday. They are in a good position, but so are Bolton, Evatt insisted afterwards and it was hard not to agree. Who will be saving their kisses for Wembley?

Bolton Wanderers: Stafford; Toal, Santos, Johnston; Bradley, Sheehan (Lee 65), Morley, R Williams; Dempsey; Kachunga (Nlundulu 65), Charles (Adeboyejo 78). Substitutes unused: John, MJ Williams, Thomason, Jerome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley: Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, J Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden, Tedic (Norwood 82), Cole (Watters 82). Unused substitutes: Russell, Benson, L Thomas, Larkeche, Collins.