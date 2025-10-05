'Not mentally ready': Hull City chief Sergej Jakirovic on axing former Chelsea and Huddersfield Town man from matchday squad
The former Huddersfield Town loanee, 28, had started the previous home game with Preston North End four days earlier, but was substituted at the break alongside Cody Drameh and Amir Hadziahmetovic.
Both those aforesaid players made the bench for the appointment with the Blades, but Palmer was nowhere to be seen.
He was not involved alongside striker Kyle Joseph, who had also started the game against North End. The forward missed Saturday's Yorkshire derby due to illness, Jakirovic revealed.
Jakirovic, whose side claimed their third home win in five games this season and secured Hull's second clean sheet at the MKM Stadium in 26 games, said: "He (Palmer) was not ready for this game, so it was my decision and he will not be on the bench.
"Not ready. Not easy. What I said, not ready. Not mentally ready.
"We have a lot of players, so I mean, at least I can give you a chance. You need to show your quality on the pitch. No one is above the club for me. I have no problems with that."
On whether Palmer has a route back to the first-team squad - he will now link up with his Jamaican team-mates for World Cup qualifiers - the Croatian added: "It's not about me.
"He's a professional player, we pay him, so he needs to give everything for this club and this team."