'Not reflective of the game': Steve Evans reacts to boos from Rotherham United fans

BOOS at the final whistle at a very sparsely-populated AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday night was indicative of the way an unsatisfactory 2024-25 campaign has been going for Steve Evans and Rotherham United.

That the Millers made a fair fist of things, especially in the second half, against a Wycombe Wanderers side chasing automatic promotion mattered little as disgruntled fans let their feelings known after a 3-2 reverse, in a game which saw three goals arrive from the 90th minute.

Unfortunately two were from Wycombe, who jumped up to second spot - 26 points above mid-table Rottherham.

On some jeers at the end, Evans said: “I get it but I don’t think it’s reflective of this game.

“They knew we were playing a team who could go second in the league. They are a very good side.

“I think if you were sitting here as a neutral, you’d think that Rotherham were the team trying to get into second place.

“Our performance was dominant, particularly in the second half. The first half was more tactical and cancelling each other out a little bit.

“I think in the second half, we had a real energy and bossed the middle and took over, hit the post and scored a goal and then it was just poor defending that cost us two goals.

"I was less concerned about the third goal because as a supporter, I want my team to try and win. I don’t ask supporters to have the knowledge that at one stage when we go 2-1 down, that in five minutes of added-time, we are going to throw five up front and try and get a goal.

“I heard an interview with Alex Ferguson with Gary Neville and he spoke about if you are getting beaten 2-1, you’d rather lose 4-1 and have a go to get something. If you sit back, you are just going to get beaten.”

The fact remains that the Millers’ season is petering out and growing numbers of followers will be glad when it ends, quite simply, in nine games' time.

Failing to display due care and attention in the second half of the second period against a Wycombe side with an astonishingly good record in terms of scoring in the final quarter of games, proved the hosts' undoing and they failed to heed that warning.

From the 76th minute onwards, Wanderers have scored 18 goals already this term.

Having taken the lead through Louie Sibley’s, pictured, smart finish to a fine move, shortly after the hour, Rotherham were pegged back almost immediately by Richard Kone’s close-range header.

The game looked like petering out into a draw but came alive with two late Wanderers goals from Sonny Bradley and Gideon Kodua, before Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a consolation from the penalty spot.

Evans added: “We helped them. I can’t judge what they do every other week.

“We can’t concede those (first) two goals, it was poor defending.

“For the second goal, the goalkeeper has to come and take it rather than get stuck in with bodies.”