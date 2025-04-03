'Nothing to fear' says Bradford City boss Graham Alexander after modest run

BRADFORD City’s promotion push was forged upon long and hard summer days of strenuous effort.

Belief actually germinated before even that after the Bantams finished last season with a flourish.

Three weeks of modest results early on in the current spring certainly will not dent that, insists Graham Alexander.

His City side have won just once in their last five matches, with a midweek defeat at promotion rivals Port Vale representing the fourth time they have failed to find the net during that run.

The Bantams remain in second spot on goal difference and Alexander says that his side remain very much where they want to be - and envisaged they would be.

On whether they would have taken their current placing before a ball was kicked last August, he said: "Every Bradford City fan, player and staff member can answer that question.

"It’s amazing how your thoughts can fluctuate throughout the course of the season.

"But when we are working in pre-season and off season with the players, physically, we are saying: ‘think about this time at the end of the season and how strong we need to finish, where we will be and want to be’.

"It’s right there in front of us, where we want to be. We planned and prepared for this, physically and mentally for a long time. And now, it’s about doing it.

"I think we are good at understanding disappointments, knockbacks and focusing on the next challenge. That’s been a core strength of what this group has done for a long time.

"If we look back, look back over a year and not three weeks.”

Good training habits, the right training culture and painstaking preparation and endless repetition buttresses Alexander's belief that his squad of players are mentally and physically conditioned to last the course among a self-driven group.

The City chief, whose side welcome Crewe Alexandra this coming weekend, added: "There’s nothing to fear from my perspective.

"I said to the players that we have control of how we act, behave and think and that gives me confidence and where my confidence as a professional footballer and manager has always come from. It’s come from ‘how hard I have worked, trained and practiced over and over again - I can do it‘. That’s what the players have done to win enough games.

"We don’t have to look elsewhere for inspiration and motivation. It is what we have done over the past 12 months already and we just have to continue it. It’s a good place to be."

City are awaiting an update regarding key midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, who saw a specialist on Wednesday for further clarification on a hamstring issue which has kept him out for the past month.

Alexander said: "It’s all right us assessing what he’s doing on the pitch, but we need the expertise of the medical consultants to look over what he’s been doing in training with the medical team for the last month and assess the state of his hamstring.