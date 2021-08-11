Nottingham Forest 2 Bradford City 1 - player ratings

SUPER GOAL: Callum Cooke

The League Two Bantams lost 2-1 to a youthful but still decent quality Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground.

Here, Stuart Rayner goes in for some man-for-man marking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard O'Donnell – made a good save to deny Joao Carvalho a hat-trick 7

Finn Cousin-Dawson – his long throw became a real weapon in the second half 6

Paudie O'Connor – did well defensively in a tough examination at moments 6

Niall Canavan– put a header wide at a corner but did his day job well 6

Liam Ridehalgh– an excellent curling cross in the first half 6

Levi Sutton – succumbed to a head injury 6

Elliot Watt – solid in midfield 6

Callum Cooke – grew in confidence as well he might after an outstanding goal 8

Lee Angol – posed a threat in the hole but started the second half with a wasted chance 7

Alex Gilliead – got into some good positions at the far post 7

Andy Cook – found good positions but not the net 6.

Substitutes:

Abo Eisa (for Sutton, 34) – his miss at 2-0 came to define the game 5

Ollie Crankshaw (for Gilliead, 83) – upped the ante from the left wing when he came on 6

Charles Vernam (for Cook, 83) – added urgency in the latter stages but the chance he wanted to fall for him did not 5.