Nottingham Forest 3 Barnsley 0 - player ratings

It should have been more as the depleted bottom-of-the-table Reds came up against a Nottingham Forest side who look like serious promotion contenders.
Brad Collins - an excellent tip-over from a Ryan Yates header 7
Jasper Moon - did his best but not a right-back 5
Michal Helik - struggled to contain Keinan Davis and Lewis Grabban, as many do 6
Mads Andersen - his mistake set the ball rolling 5
Jordan Williams - a very right-footed left-back 5
Claudio Gomes - struggled to impose himself 5
Romal Palmer - got about the pitch but it too often ended with fouls 6
Callum Styles - saw Barnsley's only first-half chance cleared off the line and poor with his free-kicks 5
Victor Adeboyejo - hard for any attacking player to have much impact, and he did not 5
Aaron Leya Iseka - quiet on the left wing 5
Devante Cole - laid on the chance for Styles and was the best attacking player, but it was not saying much 6
Substitutes:
Matty Wolfe (for Palmer, 81) - league debut but it was Wolffe to the slaughter N/A
David Bremang (for Iseka, 81) - got some valuable minutes N/A
Remy Vita (for Moon, 88) - another Championship debut N/A
Not used: Walton, Hondermarck, , Sraha, Thompson.