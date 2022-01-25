Nottingham Forest 3 Barnsley 0 - player ratings

BUSY: But Romal Palmer had little to show for his industry

It should have been more as the depleted bottom-of-the-table Reds came up against a Nottingham Forest side who look like serious promotion contenders.

Brad Collins - an excellent tip-over from a Ryan Yates header 7

Jasper Moon - did his best but not a right-back 5

Michal Helik - struggled to contain Keinan Davis and Lewis Grabban, as many do 6

Mads Andersen - his mistake set the ball rolling 5

Jordan Williams - a very right-footed left-back 5

Claudio Gomes - struggled to impose himself 5

Romal Palmer - got about the pitch but it too often ended with fouls 6

Callum Styles - saw Barnsley's only first-half chance cleared off the line and poor with his free-kicks 5

Victor Adeboyejo - hard for any attacking player to have much impact, and he did not 5

Aaron Leya Iseka - quiet on the left wing 5

Devante Cole - laid on the chance for Styles and was the best attacking player, but it was not saying much 6

Substitutes:

Matty Wolfe (for Palmer, 81) - league debut but it was Wolffe to the slaughter N/A

David Bremang (for Iseka, 81) - got some valuable minutes N/A

Remy Vita (for Moon, 88) - another Championship debut N/A