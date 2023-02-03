Nottingham Forest sign ex-West Ham and Swansea City star on free transfer ahead of Leeds United clash

Ayew has penned a deal until the end of the season after leaving his contract from Qatari outfit Al Sadd. He captained Ghana at the World Cup and had been linked with a move to Everton before becoming Forest’s seventh signing since the turn of the year.
Overall, he is Forest’s 29th new arrival since they beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final last May. The City Ground club signed three players on deadline day as Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas all joined ahead of Sunday’s clash with Leeds.
Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells in English football with Swansea, either side of a two-year stay at West Ham. Of joining Forest, he said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest.
“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.
“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to. I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”