Nottingham Forest sign ex-West Ham and Swansea City star on free transfer ahead of Leeds United clash

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of free agent Andre Ayew ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

Ayew has penned a deal until the end of the season after leaving his contract from Qatari outfit Al Sadd. He captained Ghana at the World Cup and had been linked with a move to Everton before becoming Forest’s seventh signing since the turn of the year.

Overall, he is Forest’s 29th new arrival since they beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final last May. The City Ground club signed three players on deadline day as Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas all joined ahead of Sunday’s clash with Leeds.

Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells in English football with Swansea, either side of a two-year stay at West Ham. Of joining Forest, he said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest.

Ghana's midfielder #10 Andre Ayew gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Ghana and Uruguay at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on December 2, 2022. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.