Notts County 1 Harrogate Town 0: Simon Weaver's side beaten by high-flying Magpies

Alassana Jatta’s second-half goal earned high-flying Notts County a 1-0 win at home to Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McGoldrick had the first chance of the game for the hosts, sending a chip over the bar after George Abbott had found him in space.

Jatta then headed over from a Nick Tsaroulla cross, but the Gambian forward was on target in the 58th minute as the pair combined again to give County the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town fell to defeat at Notts County. | Bruce Rollinson

Tsaroulla’s excellent work found Jatta at the back post and he fired home the opening goal.

Jatta should have had another after a swift combination with McGoldrick carved out a chance, but he was denied by goalkeeper James Belshaw.