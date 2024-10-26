Notts County 1 Harrogate Town 0: Simon Weaver's side beaten by high-flying Magpies

By PA reporter
Published 26th Oct 2024, 17:29 BST
Alassana Jatta’s second-half goal earned high-flying Notts County a 1-0 win at home to Harrogate Town.

David McGoldrick had the first chance of the game for the hosts, sending a chip over the bar after George Abbott had found him in space.

Jatta then headed over from a Nick Tsaroulla cross, but the Gambian forward was on target in the 58th minute as the pair combined again to give County the lead.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town fell to defeat at Notts County.Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town fell to defeat at Notts County.
Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town fell to defeat at Notts County. | Bruce Rollinson

Tsaroulla’s excellent work found Jatta at the back post and he fired home the opening goal.

Jatta should have had another after a swift combination with McGoldrick carved out a chance, but he was denied by goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Harrogate threatened an equaliser, with Ellis Taylor denied by Alex Bass and Matty Daly shooting straight at the keeper, but County held on to go level on points with second-placed Walsall.

