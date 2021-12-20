Now Barnsley FC suffer Boxing Day postponement as Covid-19 runs through EFL's Festive fixture list

POSTPONEMENT: Barnsley were able to fulfill their Friday night game against West Bromwich Albion, but have now lost their Boxing Day fixture at home to Stoke City

The sides were due to meet at Oakwell but having had to call off their weekend match because of Covid-19, the Potters have now informed Barnsley they will be unable to fulfill the Festive fixture either.

It is one of an increasing number of Boxing Day matches to be cancelled, including Bradford City v Harrogate Town, even before Football League chairmen and chief executives meet on Tuesday to decide if the whole programme should be scrapped. The Premier League held a similar meeting on Monday, and have reportedly decided to play on.Barnsley played on at the weekend, playing out a Friday night televised draw with West Bromwich Albion, whilst 25 games across the English leagues fell foul of the virus.

Their next game, and their next opportunity to record their first win under new coach Poya Asbaghi, is scheduled to be at Blackburn Rovers on December 29.