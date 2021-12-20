Premier League set to carry on through Covid-19 outbreak, although FA Cup replays may be scrapped

PLAYING ON: Leeds United v Arsenal was the only Premier League game to take place on Saturday

It has been suggested that the FA Cup will scrap third and fourth-round replays to help ease the congested fixture list, but that there will be no such leeway from the top division.

There had been some calls for a "firebreak" of the fixture list both for the well-being of players and supporters, and the integrity of the competition.

Ten matches were called off last week with Leeds United's game against Arsenal the only Saturday match to take place. The only Leeds first-teamer known to have contracted the virus is

Diego Llorente, who will miss the Boxing Day trip to Liverpool through isolation.

Some of those clubs who have played on despite having been without key players through negative tests - most notably Chelsea, who this week dropped four points in the title race - have complained the situation is unfair and unsafe.

But a majority of clubs voted in favour of continuing.

The rules on postponements were clarified in the meeting.

Appendix 17 of the Premier League' s 2021-22 handbook states that cases will be judged on on a case-by-case basis, but the general guidance is if 14 or more players are available, matches will not be rescheduled.

Only Covid-19 cases are taken into account in this instance. Leeds had only nine senior players - two of them outfielders - available on Saturday but seven were injured (plus under-23 centre-back Charlie Cresswell), and Junior Firpo was suspended.

Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur - who on Monday were thrown out of the Europa Conference League after being unable to play their final group match because of the virus - have three games in hand on the top three, who have all played 18. Their problems have been compounded by the fact November's scheduled Turf Moor game between them fell victim to snow.

Some had suggested that whilst the Boxing Day and New Year's Day fixtures went ahead, the round of matches in between could at least been put on hold to reduce the physical demands on players at the busiest time of the English football calendar.

As well as Liverpool, Leeds are due to host Aston Villa on December 28 and Burnley on New Year's Day. Firpo will be back from suspension at Anfield, and coach Marcelo Bielsa said it was possible Patrick Bamford and Dan James may have recovered by then, but beyond that, the prospects of their injury list shortening in time seem bleak.

Whether some or all of the top-flights Festive fixtures will be able to take place in front of full crowds is a decision that is out of their hands.

There are reports that the Government could introduce tighter restrictions on the population as a whole from December 27.

The Football League chairmen and chief executives are due on Tuesday to meet to discuss their approach but events are already getting ahead of them, with a spate of postponements announced, including the League Two game between Bradford City and Harrogate Town. More will follow.

FA Cup replays, which have already been scrapped from the fifth round on, are a vital source of income for lower-league sides and an irritating annoyance to the Premier League's wealthy elite.

It shows the power of the Premier League that it can hold firm on its own games but pressure the country's governing body into scrapping matches in its showpiece competition.