Oakwell to stage 'dream' title fight for Barnsley FC supporter Callum Simpson

BIG time boxing will be staged at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium on August 3, when Barnsley fighter and Reds fan Callum Simpson will challenge Zak Chelli for the British and Commonwealth Supermiddleweight title.

Simpson, 27, is unbeaten in the professional ranks in his 14 bouts, which have included ten knockouts, with his most recent victory arriving with a fourth-round KO win over Tanzania’s Dulla Mbabe at the O2 Arena in May.

Londoner Chelli, 26, will be making the first defence of the British and Commonwealth titles he claimed with a unanimous points win over Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.

On the eagerly-anticipated fight in his hometown, Simpson said: “It’s a dream come true to fight in front of my home fans in Barnsley. I’m going to win the British and Commonwealth titles in style. Expect a knockout.

Barnsley fighter Callum Simpson.

"This is the fight I’ve been asking for. It’s a chance to prove myself and make my hometown proud. I need everyone in Barnsley and beyond to get behind me and really make Oakwell a fortress.”

With a strictly limited 7,000 seating capacity set for the event, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Barnsley FC CEO Jon Flatman said: “Barnsley FC are proud to host Callum Simpson and fulfil his lifelong ambition to fight at Oakwell.

"The stadium has to always be at the centre of what the community wants and needs; we know the people in this town want to see Callum claim the British title at this iconic venue.

"We believe the ticket prices represent good value for money for eight hours entertainment and we are excited to see the people of Barnsley turn out in force.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the council, the safety authorities and our board for their support throughout the process of making this fight a possibility.