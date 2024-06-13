Oakwell to stage 'dream' title fight for Barnsley FC supporter Callum Simpson
Simpson, 27, is unbeaten in the professional ranks in his 14 bouts, which have included ten knockouts, with his most recent victory arriving with a fourth-round KO win over Tanzania’s Dulla Mbabe at the O2 Arena in May.
Londoner Chelli, 26, will be making the first defence of the British and Commonwealth titles he claimed with a unanimous points win over Jack Cullen at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in January.
On the eagerly-anticipated fight in his hometown, Simpson said: “It’s a dream come true to fight in front of my home fans in Barnsley. I’m going to win the British and Commonwealth titles in style. Expect a knockout.
"This is the fight I’ve been asking for. It’s a chance to prove myself and make my hometown proud. I need everyone in Barnsley and beyond to get behind me and really make Oakwell a fortress.”
With a strictly limited 7,000 seating capacity set for the event, tickets are expected to sell out fast.
Barnsley FC CEO Jon Flatman said: “Barnsley FC are proud to host Callum Simpson and fulfil his lifelong ambition to fight at Oakwell.
"The stadium has to always be at the centre of what the community wants and needs; we know the people in this town want to see Callum claim the British title at this iconic venue.
"We believe the ticket prices represent good value for money for eight hours entertainment and we are excited to see the people of Barnsley turn out in force.
"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the council, the safety authorities and our board for their support throughout the process of making this fight a possibility.
"Callum has the full support of the club behind him and we know this fight will put the town, the club and the people of Barnsley firmly on the map. We are a place of possibilities and we want everyone to have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.