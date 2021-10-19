Obbi Oulare. Picture: Getty

The former Standard Liege forward has yet to make an appearance for the Reds following his summer move.

An initial delay in his visa being processed by the Home Office after his arrival from Belgian football - which prompted co-chairman Paul Conway to lambast the governmental department and call the situation ‘ludicrous’ in late August - meant that he was unable to be involved in the early weeks of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In truth, his fitness due to an ongoing back issue would have precluded that anyway and was even more disconcerting.

But Oulare’s fitness has improved sufficiently to potentially see him involved from the bench on Teesside.

Barnsley, without a win in ten matches and on a four-match losing sequence - and without a goal in open play in seven games - desperately require some more attacking options with Carlton Morris also still sidelined alongside Josh Benson.

Mads Andersen, Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme also remain on the injured list.

Schopp commented: “Stylesy (Callum Styles) will probably be available and even Obbi Oulare is a player who is not fit for ninety minutes, but he could probably be part of the team tomorrow.

“It is all getting in (more) options to score as in the last game, we had a couple of chances. It is a tricky situation right now because we have to do everything to score and once we start scoring, everything is getting easier.