Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town: Former West Ham defender boosts Shaymen's numbers ahead of Roses test in National League

ONLY National League leaders and champions-elect Barnet have taken more points on their travels so far this season than Chris Millington's FC Halifax Town.

For the second campaign running, the Shaymen's numbers on the road look like surpassing those on home soil, with their tally of 33 points in 18 matches second only to the Bees (34 in 19).

Last term, Halifax picked up 37 points on their travels, the third best record in the division in 2023-24. Their form in the home table was a modest 13th by comparison.

A victory on Saturday afternoon at a venue which has been profitable for Millington's side in the recent past in Boundary Park would not just provide Town with a few Roses bragging rights, but potentially inflict a psychological blow upon the Latics ahead of these two near-neighbours potentially bumping into each other again in the play-offs in May.

Halifax Town manager Chris Millington (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The fifth-placed Shaymen are a place and a point below Oldham - whose top-scorer is former Halifax forward Mike Fondop - in the table, but do have a game in hand.

Oldham, who drew 1-1 with derby rivals Rochdale last time out, did prevail 4-2 in an FA Cup tie against Halifax in November.

But since renewing acquaintances with the Latics in the 2022-23 season after a lengthy absence, the Shaymen are unbeaten in five league matches against their Red Rose rivals since they dropped out of the Football League in 2021-22.

Goals from Rob Harker and Adam Senior saw Town triumph 2-1 on their last league visit in August 2023, while a strike from Mani Dieseruvwe gave them all three points at Oldham back in February 2022.

Oldham chief Micky Mellon.

The pair played out a 1-1 draw at the Shay earlier this season, with Senior again netting for the Shaymen.

Meanwhile, Halifax have boosted their numbers ahead of the National League transfer deadline with the signing of defender Sean Tarima on a deal until the end of next season following his departure from Premier League side West Ham United.