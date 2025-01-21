Oldham Athletic v York City: Signing warned not to try too hard to impress new fans

Adam Hinshelwood hopes his York City players are as excited as he is to put Saturday's defeat to Sutton United right on Tuesday, but he has told Josh Stones not to overdo it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Stones can probably expect a warm reception at Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park after Wigan Athletic cut short his loan spell there so they could sell the 21-year-old to the Minstermen.

Stones would have been wearing blue had fog not stopped the fixture being played on Boxing Day as planned, but manager Hinshelwood has warned him against trying too hard to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He detected that when Stones made his York debut in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Sutton United.

NEW BOY: Josh Stones has been told not to try too hard to impress the York City supporters

"He was probably trying a little bit too hard to show what he’s about," reflected his manager.

“I much prefer players to be that way and it shows a lot of about his character, he’s a great character and a great lad.

“He does want to do well and impress, but I thought he was a bit too eager at times and I just want him to relax and enjoy his game.

“We’ve had that conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a good lad and it’s a game he will definitely relish. He’s a York City player now and wants to be on the right side of results for us now.”

York are third in the Conference but a win will put them back into second, a point behind leaders Forest Green Rovers with a game in hand.

Oldham also lost at home on Saturday, to Aldershot Town, making this a game Hinshelwood is looking forward to.

"What better game to bounce back from and show people that we’re better than what we showed?” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Results like Saturday are possible if we don’t, for whatever reason, turn up and show the right mindset to a game.

“There’s no better way in my opinion to bounce back, it’s a big game, there’s no hiding that, and both teams are really well supported.

“Both are doing well in the league table so it’s one to embrace and enjoy.

“I said to the players that I’d much prefer to be at this end of the table and competing, than what we was in and what we was scrapping for last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ll obviously be looking to respond from their home defeat and we’ll be looking to try and do the same.