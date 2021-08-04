Olivier Sukiennicki signs first professional contract at Bradford City

ACADEMY COACHES (left to right): Neil Matthews, Jordan Davison, Jordan Broadbent and Ryan Farrell

The 18-year-old made his only first-team appearance to date in last season's Football League Trophy game at home to Oldham Athletic. He initially joined as a trialist in the summer of 2019.

He has signed a one-year contract and is expected to be heavily involved with the under-19s this season.

“This club gives young players like myself opportunities to play at a high level, with great people around me," said Sukiennicki.

“We can achieve a lot of success as a club, and my aim is to now play and train in the first team - week in, week out."

The Bantams have restructured their academy and appointed Jordan Broadbent and Jordan Davison as part of the process.

Broadbent returns to the lead youth development phase coaching job he held before a spell at Barnsley.

The club will coach two under-18 teams this season, with Broadbent assisting new professional development phase support coach Ryan Farrell.

Former Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderer coach Davison arrives as head of academy analysis to replace Scott Dyer, who stepped up into the first team last season.

Further full-time appointments in the academy include Jack Newbery, who will work alongside Josh Coulson in the performance department.