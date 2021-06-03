Ollie Turton becomes Huddersfield Town's fourth close-season signing

The right-back, 28, who can also operate in midfield and on the right-hand side of a back three, has agreed a two-year deal with the club having the option of a further year.

Manchester-born Turton, whose deal at Bloomfield Road was due to expire at the end of this month, will officially join Town on July 1 in time for pre season.

His arrival follows on from the additions of striker Jordan Rhodes, centre-half Matty Pearson and keeper Lee Nicholls.

Defender Ollie Turton, in background, tussles for the ball with Rotherham United's Ben Wiles in the Millers' game at Blackpool in 2019.

On consistent full-back Turton, an unsung hero of the Blackpool side who won promotion last weekend and a regular for several years in his time with the Seasiders and previous club Crewe, Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: “We’re delighted that Ollie has agreed to join the club from July 1, as he will add some fantastic qualities to our squad after playing a big role in helping Blackpool gain promotion to the Championship.

“He’ll be a fantastic addition to the dressing room, and on the pitch he’s a terrific organiser as well as being a top competitor. Over a good number of years, he has also shown he can play a high number of minutes season-upon-season, which is very important.

“It’s clear from our conversations that he is excited about the opportunity to show what he is capable of in the Championship.”

Head Coach Carlos Corberán added: “Ollie is a very balanced player, who can help the team in attack whilst being very solid in defence. He will increase the competitiveness of the team, especially on the right side, as he has a very good mentality.

“He has played many minutes during the last few years and he has shown that he has the skills to make the next step into the Championship through his performances for Blackpool this season.”

