Ben Nelson and Harrison Biggins are doubts for Doncaster Rovers' League Two game at home to Tranmere Rovers, whilst Ollie Younger's season could be over.

Rovers are in need of some positivity after three straight defeats dropped them to 15th in the table.

Defender Nelson has made a good impression in his first two matches since joining on loan from Leicester City but came off with a calf injury against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's still struggling a little bit, he's had a scan as well as Harrison Biggins just to clear up a few things," said coach Danny Schofield. "They're both touch and go.

Danny Schofield, Doncaster Rovers manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"Ben Nelson's was his calf. It was in a tackle but I don't think the impact had any serious effect. Harrison's was maybe just a bit of load, a bit of fatigue setting in there. Touch wood there's nothing too serious."

To lose Nelson would be a blow because of how well the 18-year-old played in the defeats to Pools and Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's shown what qualities he has a football player," commented Schofield. "He knows the areas we want him to improve on to impact the team and I think he's been a positive signing for us.

Centre-back Younger's last appearance was at home to Rochdale in March. He ruptured his hamstring in pre-season.

"There's no definitive timescale on Ollie," said Schofield. "It was quite a significant setback, which is disappointing for him and for us as a club but we'll support him and all the injured players. It's doubtful we'll see him again this season."

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LLLWWL; Tranmere Rovers LWDDLW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: A Haines (Tyne and Wear)