Rovers are in need of some positivity after three straight defeats dropped them to 15th in the table.
Defender Nelson has made a good impression in his first two matches since joining on loan from Leicester City but came off with a calf injury against Hartlepool United on Saturday.
"He's still struggling a little bit, he's had a scan as well as Harrison Biggins just to clear up a few things," said coach Danny Schofield. "They're both touch and go.
"Ben Nelson's was his calf. It was in a tackle but I don't think the impact had any serious effect. Harrison's was maybe just a bit of load, a bit of fatigue setting in there. Touch wood there's nothing too serious."
To lose Nelson would be a blow because of how well the 18-year-old played in the defeats to Pools and Mansfield Town.
"He's shown what qualities he has a football player," commented Schofield. "He knows the areas we want him to improve on to impact the team and I think he's been a positive signing for us.
Centre-back Younger's last appearance was at home to Rochdale in March. He ruptured his hamstring in pre-season.
"There's no definitive timescale on Ollie," said Schofield. "It was quite a significant setback, which is disappointing for him and for us as a club but we'll support him and all the injured players. It's doubtful we'll see him again this season."
Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LLLWWL; Tranmere Rovers LWDDLW
Referee: A Haines (Tyne and Wear)
Last time: Doncaster Rovers 1 Tranmere Rovers 0, April 6, 2013, League One