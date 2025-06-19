One in, one out as Hull City sign ex-Rotherham United defender and striker leaves
The 31-year-old Nigerian international, who left Albion at the end of last term, will officially join Hull on July 1 with his deal at the Hawthorns expiring at the end of this month.
Ajayi spent six years with the Baggies after joining from the Millers in the summer of 2019.
He made 177 appearances for the Midlands outfit, scoring 13 times.
On moving to East Yorkshire, Ajayi said: "I’m really excited. I spoke to the sporting director (Jared Dublin) and head of recruitment (Martin Hodge), and they sold me on the vision of the club and the plans for this season.
"I feel I can bring Championship know-how, experience and leadership. I am comfortable on the ball, good in the air and my pace is an asset Jared and Martin spoke highly of.
"I had a really good six years at West Brom but it’s exciting to have a new challenge now.
"I’m coming in with a lot of hunger to prove myself again and do as well as I can as a Hull City player."
Ajayi's arrival follows on from the recent signings of ex-Millers keeper Dillon Phillips and Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui.
Meanwhile, Hull have cancelled the contract of Brazilian-born forward João Pedro by mutual consent.
The former Fenerbahce frontman, 33, scored six goals in 36 games in his only season at the MKM Stadium after signing as a free agent last September, also adding two assists.
Pedro, who also has Italian citizenship and has been capped once by the Azzurri at senior level, joined on a one-year deal, with the club option of a further year, which has not been taken up.