One in, one out as Hull City sign ex-Rotherham United defender and striker leaves

HULL CITY have completed the signing of former West Brom and Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi on a two-year contract with the club holding an option regarding an additional year.

The 31-year-old Nigerian international, who left Albion at the end of last term, will officially join Hull on July 1 with his deal at the Hawthorns expiring at the end of this month.

Ajayi spent six years with the Baggies after joining from the Millers in the summer of 2019.

He made 177 appearances for the Midlands outfit, scoring 13 times.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm ups ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Luton Town FC at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

On moving to East Yorkshire, Ajayi said: "I’m really excited. I spoke to the sporting director (Jared Dublin) and head of recruitment (Martin Hodge), and they sold me on the vision of the club and the plans for this season.

"I feel I can bring Championship know-how, experience and leadership. I am comfortable on the ball, good in the air and my pace is an asset Jared and Martin spoke highly of.

"I had a really good six years at West Brom but it’s exciting to have a new challenge now.

"I’m coming in with a lot of hunger to prove myself again and do as well as I can as a Hull City player."

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Joao Pedro of Hull City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Watford FC at MKM Stadium on December 11, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ajayi's arrival follows on from the recent signings of ex-Millers keeper Dillon Phillips and Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui.

Meanwhile, Hull have cancelled the contract of Brazilian-born forward João Pedro by mutual consent.

The former Fenerbahce frontman, 33, scored six goals in 36 games in his only season at the MKM Stadium after signing as a free agent last September, also adding two assists.