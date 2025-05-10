'One of a kind': Book chronicling story of Chile-born former Barnsley and Newcastle United great is officially launched

A NEW book about a Chilean immigrant and revered former Barnsley favourite who became the first overseas star of English football will receive its official launch in the town's library today.

‘Postcards From Santiago’ documents the incredible life of Chile-born and Yorkshire-raised George Robledo, who played for the Reds and Newcastle United during the 1940s and 50s.

Born in Chile’s Atacama Desert, Robledo moved to Yorkshire with his family during the 1930s, living in West Melton and working down the mines as a teenage ‘Bevin Boy’ during World War Two.

Impressive feats for the Oakwell outfit earned him a move to Newcastle, where the forward won the FA Cup twice and set an English record – which still stands today – for the most goals scored in a single season by an overseas registered, foreign-born player – 33 during the 1951/52 season.

Among Robledo's fans was a young John Lennon was a fan, who painted a picture of him scoring the winning goal for the Magpies against Arsenal in the 1952 FA Cup final.

Twenty-two years later, Lennon would use the same painting to adorn the cover of his 1974 solo album ‘Walls and Bridges’.

The launch, at Barnsley Library, will be attended by several people who knew Robledo - who died in 1989 - and helped author Spencer Vignes write his book.

They include his daughter, Elizabeth Robledo, who is travelling to Yorkshire from her home in Chile to attend.

Robledo, centre right, scores the winner for Newcastle United in the 1952 FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.

Vignes, who spent two years researching and writing the book, said: "George Robledo really was one of a kind.

"As a child, he overcame immense hardship and adversity, having been abandoned by his father before moving to England.

"As a teenager, he worked underground in the mines of the Dearne Valley, helping his adopted country fight a war against Germany.

"George had so much going against him, yet he went on to achieve so much both as a footballer and a man. Today, he’s something of a forgotten figure. Hopefully this book will help to change that."

Robledo's daughter Elizabeth commented: "It’s funny to think that there are so many overseas stars playing the game in England now, and yet my father was the very first.