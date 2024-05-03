Given how early their fate seemed set in stone this season, that is remarkable.

The Owls know if they avoid defeat at Sunderland on Saturday's final day, they will be playing Championship football next season.

If not, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City must beat play-off contenders to leapfrog them.

What Leeds United and Hull City would give for that.

Leeds know in all likelihood they are heading for the play-offs but need to win at home to Southampton just in case Huddersfield Town pull off a highly unlikely victory at Ipswich Town.

The Terriers have conceded defeat in their fight against relegation, not believing in the sort of goal difference miracle which would scramble the corruption unit into action.

Sometimes relegation can bring a release and an uncharacteristic win, but so far all it has let out is a toxicity which does not bode well, coach Andre Breitenreiter using what could be his final pre-match press conference to make more accusations about poor attitudes in the squad he inherited in February.

A POINT AWAY: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl (left) issues instructions to his Sheffield Wednesday players

Regardless of Ipswich's result, Leeds must stabilise after a terrible 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers and ensure if their season does go on, they take a bit of confidence into extra time.

If the play-offs are a booby prize for Leeds after a hotly-contested three- (and at times, thanks to Southampton, four-) way promotion race, it is the end goal for Hull, who are at Plymouth.

With goal difference making Birmingham's guests, Norwich City, uncatchable, the Tigers must win at Home Park and hope out-of-form West Bromwich Albion lose at home to Preston North End.

POTENTIAL PLAY-OFF: Liam Rosenior of Hull City (right) could meet Daniel Farke (left) and Leeds United in the Championship play-offs

All of which fretting the Owls would have accepted gladly in the first half of the season when not being already relegated by now seemed little more than a pipe dream.

After six points from 17 games, they now have 50 from 45, inspired by a change of manager which saw the hapless Xisco Munoz sacked after 10 matches and replaced by first-timer Danny Rohl.

Rohl has moulded the fairly disparate squad Munoz was handed into a united group playing an intense and in recent weeks more flexible style of football. With big victories over Blackburn Rovers and West Brom in their last two matches, they have little to fear for a Sunderland side whose season ended long ago.

"We worked so hard and we improved so much," says Rohl. "From my side I can say we did so much to come to this point.

"I'm very happy how we've managed all the setbacks and all the different problems we have.

"Maybe before kick-off I'll feel it a bit more nervous but at the moment I'm calm. If you have a training week where you see the players are not sharp you might worry but the mindset and mentality is so strong.

"I'm really looking forward to this big opportunity to raise my arms in the air and say job done."

Leeds manager Farke has certainly not given up hope, saying: "We know that there's more like a small chance to take the automatic promotion places but as long as there is a chance, we got for it."

Hull will be cheered on by 1,700 travelling fans, with many coaches departing at 2am to make it in time for the 12.30 kick-off as all games are played simultaneously.

Missing out on the play-offs will almost certainly mean player sales as Hull have invested heavily to get to this point in an era when financial fair play has never been taken more seriously.

"Looking out at training, I’m thinking, ‘Please don’t let this be our last Thursday'," admitted coach Liam Rosenior. "I enjoy the company of this group so much and that has to be the motivation for us – stick together as long as possible."