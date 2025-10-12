'Our own worst enemy': Simon Weaver bemoans Harrogate Town's failure to close out a game

Simon Weaver lamented defensive slip-ups as Harrogate Town lost for the second time in a week.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren Burrell and James Muldoon twice gave Harrogate the lead at Fleetwood, with Will Davies punishing more visiting defensive uncertainty to make it 1-1.

Ryan Graydon, a 61st-minute introduction for James Norwood, completed the Cod Army’s 3-2 comeback win 12 minutes from time. His goal owed everything to the unselfishness of experienced Evans, whose 71st-minute entry immediately set up Elliot Bonds for Town’s second equaliser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate, beaten for the first time by Fleetwood in the EFL, have now lost back-to-back games.

Harrogate Town' Jack Muldoon hit the target in the defeat at Fleetwood (Picture: Tony Johnson)

However, they should have been out of sight before Davies ran onto Bonds’ pass to shoot past static goalkeeper James Belshaw.

“It is immensely frustrating,” said manager Simon Weaver. “We have played a lot worse and come away as winners.

“But that’s two on the bounce from defensive slips. They were absolute aberrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We seem to be our own worst enemy when we are on top. In terms of having the right mindset as a defensive unit we are still well short.

“That’s why we are where we are in the league. We shouldn’t be losing that game. We were far superior in so many aspects.

“It was a complete hash for the final goal,” added Weaver of Evans punishing keeper Belshaw to tee up Graydon.

“We should have four points from the last two games but the result will dictate the mood in the camp on the way home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muldoon’s fourth goal in five games was a positive, with Weaver praising his in-form marksman.

“It is OK being a good team player but you are judged as a centre forward on scoring goals. No one wants that clubman of the year (award) every season.

“I wanted him to be more than that and at 36 I think the penny has dropped.”

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Holgate, Bolton, Hughes, McCann (Ennis 61), Neal, Bonds, Hume, Virtue (Helm 71), Norwood (Graydon 61), W Davies (Evans 71). Unused subtitutes: Bellizia, Medley, Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Burrell, O'Connor, Faulkner, Evans, Morris, Fox (Sutton 88), Duke-Mckenna, McAleny, Smith, Muldoon. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Bradbury, Taylor, Cursons, Gibson.