'Ours for the taking': Doncaster Rovers goalscorer Harry Clifton on tantalising prospect of promotion battle with Bradford City

Calm heads will be required at Doncaster Rovers’ Cantley Park training ground this week as players and management try to detach themselves from the emotion of what could be achieved on Saturday lunchtime.

Rovers host Bradford City in a Yorkshire derby that is tasty at any time of the season, but coming on the penultimate weekend of the campaign between the teams placed first and third in League Two, there is extra spice.

Doncaster know that a win will guarantee them promotion to League One and take them a step closer to winning the title.

They could even lose on Saturday and still go up if free-falling Walsall - winless in 12 - lose again at home to Accrington Stanley later in the day.

Doncaster Rovers' Harry Clifton and Colchester United's Arthur Read do battle (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

For Harry Clifton, pictured, who opened the scoring in their Easter Monday win over Colchester United, keeping a lid on emotions will be essential this week.

“We’ve got a mix of experience and youth, there’ll be lads that have experienced it and others that haven’t so it’ll be important we get round each other,” said Clifton.

“The game’s not for a few days days, there’s no point getting excited for it now, we need to stay calm and be ready for Saturday.

“We can take encouragement from Monday. It’s about managing your emotions, and that’s important during games as well, the teams that do that are the most successful.

Doncaster Rovers' Harry Clifton, centre, celebrates giving his side the lead over Colchester on Monday (Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

“We can see it now, it’s there for us to take, but the job’s not done. We can’t get complacent.”

The 26-year-old has experienced promotion before, helping his former club Grimsby into the EFL three years ago. But a place in League One is the highest stakes he has played for, and one of the reasons why he left a Mariners team he had represented since a teenager last summer.

“Promotion would be massive for me, but if I keep thinking that I might miss one or two things this week, so the focus has to be on preparing for Saturday,” he said.

“But this is why I came to a club like this, to try and win promotion and be successful. We know we’re in touching distance now, but we’ve seen how many teams have been up at the top and dropped.

“It’ll be another tough game because Bradford are a serious outfit who are coming to get promoted.