Over-celebrating Barnsley FC players ordered to focus on the task by Michael Duff

MICHAEL DUFF did not overly enjoy what he witnessed during Barnsley's game with Shrewsbury Town on Easter Monday - and less so what happened after it.

The good news was that his side recorded an eighth successive league win at Oakwell - the first time that has happened in one season since 1954-55 - as the Reds maintained their outside hopes of gatecrashing the automatic promotion positions in League One.

The Reds chief admitted his side were too ponderous for swathes of their 2-1 win and got drawn into a scrap on the resumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What he did not particularly like were the scenes at the end of a tetchy contest on a day when a player from each side received their marching orders. A number of players from each side briefly converged after the final whistle and some raucous celebratory noise on the back of that in the home dressing room was not to his taste either.

Goalscorer Nicky Cadden of Barnsley takes on Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury (Picture: Steve Riding)

Duff said: "I don't like 'whooping it up' in the dressing room. If you are used to winning often enough, you don't need to celebrate like that.

"You don't need to wind people up, because you just go 'well, we've won' and crack onto the next one. That's what I told them. At the end, I told them in no uncertain terms that it was not for me, that (scenes after the final whistle). Whether it was us winding them up or them winding us up, walk off the pitch, we have just won a game. You don't need to get involved.

"There were some strange decisions in the game and it escalated into the mess that it was in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The tackle on Luke Thomas which started the melee, I thought he was out of control with that one, both feet were off the floor. We weren't quite at our best, but won."

Barnsley manager Michael Duff was not happy with his players' conduct at the full-time whistle (Picture: Steve Riding)

Barnsley won despite the best efforts of a niggly Shrewsbury side who made the game edgy and stop-start throughout.