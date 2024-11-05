Oxford 1 Hull City 0: Pressure mounting on Tim Walter after another setback for Tigers

The pressure has been cranked up on Hull City manager Tim Walter after the Tigers became the first team to lose to Oxford United in nine games as their own poor run continued.

Hull have now gone six games in the Championship without winning after Dutch defender Hidde ter Avest scored on his debut to earn Oxford a first win since September.

They are 17th in the league having won just three of 14 games.

The Tigers enjoyed much the better of the first half but could not find the net.

Tim Walter, manager of Hull City, in the dugout at Oxford where the Tigers' winless run stretched to six games. (Picture: Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

And Ter Avest converted Greg Leigh’s cross 10 minutes after the break following a cross-field pass by Tyler Goodrham which left Hull’s defence stretched.

Victory saw promoted Oxford leapfrog Hull in the Sky Bet Championship and was a welcome return to winning ways after four without a win at home.

U’s head coach Des Buckingham made five changes to his line-up after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Swansea.

Hull were unable to call upon Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano, who was suspended by the South American Football Confederation for breaching anti-doping rules, or England Under-20 winger Abu Kamara, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Tigers started brightly, with Kasey Palmer firing over from just outside the box in the fourth minute and Xavier Simons smashing Mohamed Belloumi’s right-wing cross high and wide 15 minutes later.

The visitors were keeping the ball well and from a superb move involving half the team, Abdulkadir Omur was played in but goalkeeper Jamie Cumming managed to save his low shot.

The U’s were having to live off scraps and struggled at times to get out of their own half.

Belloumi was very unlucky not to put City ahead in the 33rd minute when he saw a curling 22-yard shot come back off the far post with an unsighted Cumming rooted to his spot.

Despite being outplayed at times, Oxford had an excellent chance at the end of the first half when keeper Ivor Pandur beat out Ter Avest’s far-post header from Leigh’s cross.

Shortly afterwards, following Ter Avest’s opener, the home side suffered a blow when central defender Ben Nelson appeared to pull a groin muscle and had to hobble off.

Belloumi continued to look the most likely to score for Hull and the Algerian drove the ball across the face of the goal from 12 yards.

Moments later, Cumming got behind a powerful drive from outside the area by Regan Slater.