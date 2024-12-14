Second-half goals from Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama earned away day specialists Sheffield Wednesday a 3-1 comeback win at struggling Oxford United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gassama’s right-footed strike on the turn from outside the box just after hour mark was a brilliant one and sealed an impressive attacking display by Danny Rohl’s team, who had also won at Hull and Derby in recent weeks.

It was a 10th away league win of the calendar year for the Owls – the best they have managed since 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford, who have now registered just one win in their last 15 games, had their moments but they were guilty of giving the ball away too often.

Greg Leigh put the U’s ahead in the 17th minute, prodding home from four yards after Elliott Moore headed on Cameron Brannagan’s chipped cross at a corner.

The Owls levelled 11 minutes later, from Shea Charles’ corner, which Josh Windass instinctively turned in right-footed from a central position for his sixth goal of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday won on the road against Oxford United. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

It remained level at the break but it took Wednesday just four minutes of the second half before they went in front for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From United’s viewpoint it was a horrible goal to give away as Moore’s attempted clearance ricocheted off a team-mate into the path of Lowe, who had a simple finish.

Former France Under-20 international Gassama then wrapped up the points with his super right-footed strike after 61 minutes.

Oxford boss Des Buckingham had made three changes after the 2-0 midweek defeat at QPR, bringing back Owen Dale, Ruben Rodrigues and Dane Scarlett, while Owls recalled striker Michael Smith.

The U’s made a bright start with Scarlett creating space for himself in the fifth minute to hit a 20-yard shot that goalkeeper James Beadle saved low to his right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith had the ball in the net for the visitors five minutes later but the assistant referee had raised his flag straight away.

United fans have not had a lot to cheer about in recent weeks but the stadium erupted when Jamaica international Leigh struck with his third goal of the season.

Bright attacking from the home side then created an opening for Idris El Mizouni, who struck a 20-yard volley from the edge of the box that Beadle pushed aside for a corner.

Beadle saved well from Dale when the winger broke clear on the left, and at the other end Jamie Cumming spectacularly tipped aside Lowe’s header at a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Wednesday were much more efficient in the second half and might have added to their total.