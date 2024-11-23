Emmanuel Latte Lath netted a 12-minute hat-trick as Middlesbrough hammered Oxford United 6-2 at the Kassam Stadium, with Finn Azaz scoring two and making two.

It came after a stunning first-half turnaround from Boro after falling behind in the 24th minute – with Ivory Coast international Latte Lath at the heart of it.

Greg Leigh fired the U’s in front but three goals in eight minutes before the break turned the match on its head to see Boro suddenly 3-1 up.

Jamaica international Leigh scored from 12 yards at a corner when Elliott Moore turned the ball back from the far post.

Middlesbrough levelled in the 37th minute when Latte Lath converted a penalty after Ben Doak was tripped on the byline by Moore, who was booked for the rash challenge.

Azaz put Boro in front five minutes later, shooting right-footed into the bottom-left corner from 15 yards from Latte Lath’s pass.

The visitors completed their quickfire turnaround on the stroke of half-time as the pacy Latte Lath broke Oxford’s offside trap, running onto Azaz’s pass to beat goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Azaz was provider once more four minutes into the second half when Latte Lath drilled a left-footed shot between Cumming and his near post for his seventh goal of the season to complete his hat-trick.

Substitute Dane Scarlett pulled a second goal back with a low shot in the 72nd minute.

Emmanuel Latte Lath bagged a hat-trick for Middlesbrough. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

But Boro then went up a gear again and Tommy Conway struck a fifth goal with a low right-footed shot from 20 yards before the classy Azaz curled in number six seven minutes from time to complete the rout.

The U’s had welcomed back from injury midfielder Cameron Brannagan for the first time since September and he clipped the crossbar with an angled drive in the second half.

Boro’s win came despite them being without USA midfielder Aidan Morris, who sustained a twisted knee while on international duty ahead of their match against Jamaica.

A slick combination between Delano Burgzorg and Latte Lath almost brought Middlesbrough an early opening but Cumming reacted brilliantly to turn the latter’s close-range effort around the post.

With the wet and windy conditions, made even more testing by one end of the Kassam Stadium being open, Oxford made use of Will Vaulks’ long throw ability.

It was from one of these that the U’s forced a corner from which Leigh struck the opening goal.

However, United struggled to handle the pacy of Middlesbrough’s forwards, especially Latte Lath in the middle and Doak on the right.