Oxford United appoint former Sheffield United and Everton man as interim head coach after Liam Manning exit
The 55-year-old has been a member of the coaching staff at the Kassam Stadium since 2020, when he linked up with Karl Robinson.
He remained at the club after Robinson’s exit and worked closely with Liam Manning before his move to Bristol City.
With Oxford now in the market for a head coach, Short has been placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs.
It marks his second appointment as Oxford’s caretaker, having spent time in the role earlier this year.
Oxford’s chairman Grant Ferguson said: “We reluctantly gave Bristol City permission to speak with Liam after he indicated he wanted to discuss their vacant managerial position with them.
“The club did everything it could to keep him here, but we move on and the project continues. Our focus now is to quickly appoint Liam's successor and support Craig as interim head coach.”
As a player, Short represented Sheffield United between 2005 and 2007, making a total of 25 appearances for the club.