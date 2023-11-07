Oxford United have appointed former Sheffield United and Everton defender Craig Short as their new interim head coach.

The 55-year-old has been a member of the coaching staff at the Kassam Stadium since 2020, when he linked up with Karl Robinson.

He remained at the club after Robinson’s exit and worked closely with Liam Manning before his move to Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Oxford now in the market for a head coach, Short has been placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs.

Former Sheffield United defender Craig Short is Oxford United's new interim head coach. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

It marks his second appointment as Oxford’s caretaker, having spent time in the role earlier this year.

Oxford’s chairman Grant Ferguson said: “We reluctantly gave Bristol City permission to speak with Liam after he indicated he wanted to discuss their vacant managerial position with them.

“The club did everything it could to keep him here, but we move on and the project continues. Our focus now is to quickly appoint Liam's successor and support Craig as interim head coach.”