Papa John's Trophy: Details confirmed for last 16 draw, date, time as Bradford City and Barnsley aim to book place

THE Papa Johns Trophy Round of 16 draw will take place live on Sky Sports News at 4.30pm on Thursday.

By Leon Wobschall
2 days ago

Sky Sports News presenter Claire Tomlinson will be joined by former England International, Shaun Wright-Phillips, who scored six goals in 36 caps for the national team, to conduct the draw.

The round of 32 fixtures take place on Tuesday night and Wednesday evening with one fixture scheduled for Wednesday, November 30.

Bradford City visit Salford City on Tuesday evening and Barnsley, who won the trophy in 2016, make the trip to Burslem to face Port Vale 24 hours later.

A detailed view of the Papa John's Trophy prior to the Papa John's Trophy Final between Rotherham United and Sutton United at Wembley Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Other ties see Ipswich Town host 2019 winners Portsmouth and Peterborough United, who last claimed the trophy in 2014, face Chelsea U21s.

The last fixture to be played in this match round sees Everton U21 host Mansfield Town at Goodison Park.

The Papa Johns Trophy Round of 16 fixtures will take place week commencing December 12.

