Papa John's Trophy: Details confirmed for last 32 draw, date, time and how to watch

Two Yorkshire sides have come through their groups with Barnsley and Bradford City both in the hat for the first round of the knockout stages. Harrogate Town, Leeds United Under-21s, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers have all exited the competition after the quartet all finished third in their groups, with only the top two sides qualifying for the last 32.

Former Peterborough United and Hull City striker Aaron McLean will draw the teams alongside former Reading captain Jobi McAnuff on Friday night. The draw will be conducted live on Sky Sports, with the broadcaster hosting coverage of Birmingham’s meeting with Sunderland.

The Papa Johns Trophy round of 32 fixtures will take place week commencing 21 November.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: A detailed view of the Papa John's Trophy prior to the Papa John's Trophy Final between Rotherham United and Sutton United at Wembley Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Barnsley and Bradford both finished second in their groups, with the Bantams winning, losing and drawing in each of their three games to finish ahead of Wednesday by a point in Northern Group H. Burton topped the group with a 100 per cent record.

Northern Group E also featured two Yorkshire clubs as Barnsley won two and lost one of their fixtures to finish a point ahead of third-placed Doncaster. Lincoln City topped the group on goal difference.