Paris Saint-Germain v Inter Milan: Teamwork has already beaten celebrity in Champions League final

Saturday's Champions League final in Munich should be a celebration of team sport, a repudiation of Galactico thinking.

Because whilst Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan both have their fair share of stars, both are greater than the sum of their parts.

That ethos is part of the fabric of the Nerazzurri, traditionally built on catenaccio defensive tactics. The last time they lifted Old Big Ears, their manager was the 21st Century's master spoiler, Jose Mourinho.

A thrilling 7-6 aggregate win over Barcelona in the semi-finals showed Inter are much more than that these days, but the selfless spirit remains.

For PSG, that goes against everything the Qataris spent hundreds of millions of petrodollars building but have now belatedly dismantled.

Glitz and glamour were pre-requisites of the old PSG, but running was optional – especially in the forward line.

Last summer they had a rethink.

Kylian Mbappe's departure for Real Madrid saw the last of the strollers follow Lionel Messi and Neymar out. All were generational talents, but all had got used to playing in teams where 10 other blokes did their running. It won Messi a World Cup and PSG Ligue 1 titles by the wheelbarrow, but never brought the prize it was supposed to – the European Cup.

Adding Mbappe to Mardid's mix under the laissez-faire management of Carlo Ancelotti just unsettled things there instead. The perennial European Cup winners were blown away by England’s nearly-men Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Now, Luis Enrique has implemented a totally different mindset and hey presto, PSG have immediately reached their second European Cup final.

The Parisians still spend big, but sensibly. Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came from Napoli in mid-season for £59m plus add-ons, spending enough time in Serie A and Ligue 1 to claim 2024-25 winners’ medals with both, without picking up a Galactico ego, it seems.

On the other wing, Desire Doue joined for £42m from Rennes last summer. Young and French has replaced sated and cosmopolitan as the focus.

Free of expectations, PSG sneaked out of the newly-bloated Champions League phase in 15th, needing a play-off to make the last-16. But the knockout stages are all that really matters in this competition.

They lost five times en route to Munich but beat all four Premier League representatives. The extra time in the format has helped them learn along the way.

In a season about ending cup droughts in England – Newcastle United in the League Cup, Crystal Palace in the FA Cup – could this be PSG's turn? It seems ironic they should be the ones to land a blow against the economic superpowers of England and Madrid who were starting to hog the final.

But maybe it will be the historical giants, the three-times winners reduced to underdogs by wallowing in the league left behind by modern-day money-driven football.

Like under Mourinho in 2010, Inter and their wily manager Simone Inzaghi rely on tactics to fill in the gaps.

Of course they can defend, but where PSG are about flying wingers backed up by brilliant full-backs, Inter love a wing-back.

Denzel Dumfries held his own in a thrilling semi-final, scoring twice in the first leg and making a goal in the second despite having former Leeds United flier Raphinha to worry about.