'Passive and lethargic': Matt Hamshaw learns lessons about Rotherham United players in defeat to Wigan

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw admitted he had ‘learned a real lot’ about how next season will look after the 1-0 League One defeat at Wigan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Carragher’s 36th-minute header from Owen Dale’s corner was the difference between the two sides as Wigan claimed the win they needed to mathematically secure their third-tier status.

The Millers were already safe from the drop but Hamshaw didn’t see much to make him optimistic about the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got a lot of thoughts. I thought we were too passive, too lethargic – there were a lot of things I didn’t like and only a couple of things I did like,” he said.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I was really disappointed to concede from a set-piece because I thought we had the better chances. On another day we could have scored three or four goals and we probably should have done.

“I don’t remember Wigan really hurting us, we had a lot of controlled possession without the cutting edge.

“When we did have the cutting edge, we didn’t take the opportunities, which isn’t a good mixture towards getting football results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I learned a real lot today about going into the summer and I’ve learned a lot over these five or six games I’ve been in charge of.

“I don’t think it’s right to talk about them here and now but there’s a lot of things we can improve on over the summer.

“Moving forward, I know exactly how it looks. I thought I knew how it looked but this has reaffirmed a lot of what I thought.

“I always strive to be the best we can be and I don’t think we’ve been as good as we should have been given the amount of talent in the dressing room.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan: Tickle, Carragher, Kerr, Aimson, Luke Robinson, Adeeko, Dale (Jonny Smith 70), Mellish, Weir (Sibbick 89), Asamoah (Sze 78), Taylor (McManaman 89). Unused substitutes: Watson,Scott Smith,Rankine.

Rotherham: Phillips, Humphreys, Odofin, James, Rafferty (McWilliams 84), Mpanzu (Holmes 62), Powell, Sibley, Wilks, Nombe, Kayode (Clarke-Harris 62). Unused substitutes: Hull, Hugill, Bassett.