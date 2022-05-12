Paul Conway and Chien Lee leave Barnsley FC board in major boardroom shake-up

Alongside Conway and Lee, fellow directors Dickson Lee and Grace Hung have also stepped down.

Existing board members Neerav Parekh, James Cryne, chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad and finance and operations director Robert Zuk will be joined on the board by Jean Cryne and Juile Anne Quay, pending EFL approval.

Quay is the founder and CEO of New York-based VFILES Foundation, a digital creative platform organisation.

Paul Conway (left) and Chien Lee (right), who have left their roles as co-chairmen of Barnsley FC with immediate effect.

A club statement read: "The Barnsley Football Club Limited (Club) today announced a reconstitution of the club’s board of directors, following changes in ownership at its parent company, BFC Investment Company Limited (BFC).

"At the time of purchase of the club from the Cryne family in 2017, the majority of Pacific Media Group’s (PMG) shares in BFC were owned by several individual private investors (investors), who had agreed to the appointment of PMG as their temporary nominee.

"Upon the expiration of this nominee arrangement, the investors directly registered their ownership interest in BFC. As a result, the investors and other existing BFC shareholders, have reconstituted the club’s board."

Commenting on the rearrangement, Indian technology entrepreneur Parekh, who joined the club in 2017, said: “Barnsley Football Club is an anchor institution of this town and we, as custodians, are aware how much this club means to the people of Barnsley.

"Last season was a low point for the club results wise and we pledge to put results on the pitch as the primary driver for everything we do at the club.

“Moving forward, we want to work closely with all our partners, in particular our fans and Barnsley Council, to ensure that the club continues to be an institution that we’re all proud to support.

"It takes a long time to rebuild broken relationships, but it is our responsibility to do so, step by step. Spectemur Agendo.”

Owner and newly appointed club director Jean Cryne commented: “As a collective, we will bring leadership to help the club reach its potential, providing a clear and transparent purpose.

"James and I love this football club and we will continue Patrick’s legacy in building a true community club. We are proud Barnsley fans and truly understand the emotion and connections associated with being a Red.”

Julie Anne Quay added: “All board members are looking forward to both the short- and long-term future of Barnsley FC. There is work to be done and relationships to be re-established with key stakeholders.