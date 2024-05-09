Paul Holmes: Tributes paid as former Doncaster Rovers, Everton and West Brom defender dies aged 56
Social media has been flooded with tributes to Holmes, who had been diagnosed with cancer. The Yorkshireman began his professional career with Doncaster before leaving in 1988.
He moved to Torquay United, making over 100 appearances for the club before spells with Birmingham City and Everton. A three-year stay at West Bromwich Albion followed and the Baggies are among the clubs to have issued a tribute.
In a statement, the club said: “West Bromwich Albion are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former player Paul Holmes, aged 56. The defender played for the club from 1996 to 1999, making more than 100 appearances.
“He came through at Doncaster Rovers before spells with Torquay, Birmingham City and Everton - who he left to join the Baggies. Holmes then finished his professional career back in Devon after departing The Hawthorns.
“The club will pay tribute to Paul in the lead up to kick-off of Sunday's game against Southampton. The players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect. Everyone at Albion sends their deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”
Holmes’ former Everton teammate, Ian Snodin, said: “I knew Paul was unwell but I am deeply shocked by his passing. He was a fine player and a lovely guy to share a dressing room with. He got on well with all the lads and he was unfortunate not to play more games.”
Holmes returned to Torquay in 1999, ending his playing career at Plainmoor in 2003.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.