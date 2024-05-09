Former Doncaster Rovers defender Paul Holmes has died at the age of 56.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Holmes, who had been diagnosed with cancer. The Yorkshireman began his professional career with Doncaster before leaving in 1988.

He moved to Torquay United, making over 100 appearances for the club before spells with Birmingham City and Everton. A three-year stay at West Bromwich Albion followed and the Baggies are among the clubs to have issued a tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the club said: “West Bromwich Albion are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former player Paul Holmes, aged 56. The defender played for the club from 1996 to 1999, making more than 100 appearances.

Paul Holmes ended his playing career at Torquay United. Image: Paul Broadrick/Allsport UK

“He came through at Doncaster Rovers before spells with Torquay, Birmingham City and Everton - who he left to join the Baggies. Holmes then finished his professional career back in Devon after departing The Hawthorns.

“The club will pay tribute to Paul in the lead up to kick-off of Sunday's game against Southampton. The players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect. Everyone at Albion sends their deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”

Holmes’ former Everton teammate, Ian Snodin, said: “I knew Paul was unwell but I am deeply shocked by his passing. He was a fine player and a lovely guy to share a dressing room with. He got on well with all the lads and he was unfortunate not to play more games.”